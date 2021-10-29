Gable Steveson on Roman Reigns: "He's perfect."

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
During WWE After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on some of his dream opponents in WWE.
"I'm looking to mix it up with Roman. I really like Roman right now, what he's doing. He's perfect, he has the look, the talk, everything about him is perfect. I'm looking to mix it up with him and obviously, Lesnar. We have two NCAA champions in our own city getting after it. I'd like a face-to-face with Brock Lesnar and a face-to-face with Roman Reigns. Those guys are doing a good job. I am on Monday Night Raw, so right now, I'd like to take care of Big E because he's the champion. I'm title seeking, I've always been a title seeker. Gold medal, NCAA championship, anything else I've accomplished and now that WWE belt, whether it's Monday night, Friday night, I love to be that person that people show up to watch. Wherever Gable is, that show ends up being perfect,"
Vic Joseph pointed out that Gable has an opportunity to face Shelton Benjamin.
"Can't forget about Shelton. I'd love to have a thing with Shelton, get after it, and go from there just because it's two Minnesota people. He was a heavyweight All-American at Minnesota and he was a phenomenal wrestler and phenomenal in WWE. I'd love to mix it up with him and put on a good show."
Corey Graves pitched the idea of Gable Steveson vs. Chad Gable, to which Steveson replied:
"Chad Gable because my name is Gable too. There can be two Gables but, you know, is there really?"
It is currently unknown when Gable Steveson will make his WWE debut.
