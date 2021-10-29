Mercedes Martinez Goes In-Depth On Behind The Scenes Of Retribution Storyline

During an appearance on the Bell to Belle podcast, Mercedes Martinez spoke about the Retribution faction that she was part of.

“To be honest, The Retribution pitch was not pitched to me. Well, if we want to get real because I’m a straight shooter and always have been, and don’t like to beat around the bush here. It was a concept of maybe they wanted me as a part of this Retribution. It was, you know how everyone was kind of going in, they had all the extras when it was a big mob of everyone under hoods? You know, that whole big thing?” “When they were finally trying to figure out the core group, I was still fresh off the storyline with Rhea Ripley. We just came off the cage match and, you know, I said, ‘I can’t do anything with Retribution because I don’t know anything about it.” “I don’t know what the concept is.’ I wanted more information was my deal, I wanted to make sure that if I was going to be part of this stable, I wanted to be sure morally, for me, and mentally that this is something that I want to be behind. Is this going to affect me in my career, is this going to affect my legacy, is it going to affect my life personally? Yeah, it was just like, ‘You just made it to WWE. Like, this is you opportunity to be on the main roster.’ But is it the right opportunity to be on the main roster was the question that was in the back of my head…” “It was a decision that I made right on the spot because I felt that it was decision that had to be made right then and there. So when they revealed us as Retribution, that first time they revealed us on camera, on RAW, where Mia cut her promo, that was pretty much my last day. I was pretty much like, ‘I can’t do this.’ They wanted to change names, which is fine, you can change your name, but I wanted to– my thing was communication.” “Communication was a big thing for me where they didn’t communicate with me, they didn’t communicate on what the group was about. They didn’t communicate the name changes until we were revealed. And the gear, the masks, everything was just– communication. I’m a big communication person where I want to be prepared for my job, I want to know what’s going on.”

Martinez spoke about how her asthma raised concerns within her about having to wear a mask.

“We knew we were going to wear masks but I thought it was more for entrance, or for just the aesthetic or whatever, which is fine because I wear face masks in my entrance.” “Which is perfectly fine, I feel like we should have had some input in it, like, ‘Maybe here’s my face mask, I have two different face masks. Maybe we can make something similar to these two but for this group.’ You know, I tried really hard but I can’t wrestle in [the Retribution] mask. And that’s another issue is that I can’t wrestle in a mask, I have asthma. It’s hard for me to breathe in the first place without a mask, how am I going to wrestle in a mask?” “When something doesn’t feel right, regardless of if you can be on the main roster, you can make all this money and stuff, at the end of the day, I just didn’t feel it in my heart. It really came down to that. I just felt like I really shouldn’t be a part of this group. And people probably think that’s the wrong decision, but for me, it’s the right decision right then and there. Maybe they could have gotten somebody else, but for me and the 20 years I have put in this business, I didn’t want my WWE career to be valued as part of a group. And a name change, and everything changed from what people know me as.”

Martinez elaborated on not believing in the storyline being her ultimate reason for returning to NXT.