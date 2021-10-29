Bill Goldberg Referring To WWE Fans, "I Think I Shut These F***ers Up Finally"

Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the CarCar podcast, where he openly admitted that his career in Saudi Arabia hasn't gone particularly well.

"I don’t have the best track record in Saudi Arabia. I’ve knocked myself out in a match, I’ve dropped The Undertaker on his head and this and that. I needed to redeem myself and I’m not happy with my performance but I’m satisfied with it to a point where I think it’s shut all these f*ckers up finally."

Goldberg spoke about working with Bobby Lashley.

"If you wanna know about me and Bobby [Lashley] behind the scenes, let’s just say that Gage Goldberg is Wanda and I’s son and there is no freakin’ way I would let anyone on this planet touch him if I didn’t love and trust them. So, Bobby’s a great individual and I wanted for years to be able to have a program with him and you know, I’m just honored that he let me do it. You know, it was fun and getting some payback and kicking his ass in the end was icing on top of the cake."

