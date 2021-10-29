WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Bill Goldberg Referring To WWE Fans, "I Think I Shut These F***ers Up Finally"

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 29, 2021

Bill Goldberg Referring To WWE Fans, "I Think I Shut These F***ers Up Finally"

Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the CarCar podcast, where he openly admitted that his career in Saudi Arabia hasn't gone particularly well.

"I don’t have the best track record in Saudi Arabia. I’ve knocked myself out in a match, I’ve dropped The Undertaker on his head and this and that. I needed to redeem myself and I’m not happy with my performance but I’m satisfied with it to a point where I think it’s shut all these f*ckers up finally."

Goldberg spoke about working with Bobby Lashley.

"If you wanna know about me and Bobby [Lashley] behind the scenes, let’s just say that Gage Goldberg is Wanda and I’s son and there is no freakin’ way I would let anyone on this planet touch him if I didn’t love and trust them. So, Bobby’s a great individual and I wanted for years to be able to have a program with him and you know, I’m just honored that he let me do it. You know, it was fun and getting some payback and kicking his ass in the end was icing on top of the cake."

Goldberg had more to say about Saudi Arabia.

"It was different man. You know, it was my third, fourth time to Saudi. Every time we go, there’s seemingly a cloud of negativity but I gotta tell you, from the first trip to this last trip, what the crown prince is trying to do and what he’s actually doing is moving that country ahead exponentially. I don’t wanna say it’s westernizing but it’s westernizing. It’s truly giving them some freedom and just the difference in women’s presentation from the WWE, from the first show to this last show, I mean they didn’t even let ‘em wrestle on the first one and I mean they didn’t even have to cover up most of the time on this last trip so, whether it’s Pitbull coming in the night before, whether it’s 700,000 people at this event, this festival that they had the night before or us going in twice a year, I mean they’re really doing some cutting edge stuff and he’s bringing in entertainment throughout the world and it’s an honorable gesture I believe and I think it’s making the Middle East move in the right direction."

Source: rajah.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #goldberg
https://wrestlr.me/71734/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 29
Gable Steveson on Roman Reigns: "He's perfect."
During WWE After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on some of his dream opponents in WWE. "I'm looking to mix it up with Roman. I really like Roman ri[...]
Oct 29 - During WWE After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on some of his dream opponents in WWE. "I'm looking to mix it up with Roman. I really like Roman ri[...]
Oct 29
Mercedes Martinez Goes In-Depth On Behind The Scenes Of Retribution Storyline
During an appearance on the Bell to Belle podcast, Mercedes Martinez spoke about the Retribution faction that she was part of. “To be honest,[...]
Oct 29 - During an appearance on the Bell to Belle podcast, Mercedes Martinez spoke about the Retribution faction that she was part of. “To be honest,[...]
Oct 29
Bill Goldberg Referring To WWE Fans, "I Think I Shut These F***ers Up Finally"
Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the CarCar podcast, where he openly admitted that his career in Saudi Arabia hasn't gone particularly well. "I d[...]
Oct 29 - Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the CarCar podcast, where he openly admitted that his career in Saudi Arabia hasn't gone particularly well. "I d[...]
Oct 29
Keith Lee Talks Naming His Finisher After Dragon Ball Z, Praises T-BAR and Adam Cole
During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Keith Lee spoke about how T-BAR is actually one of his favorite opponents. “Dijak [[...]
Oct 29 - During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Keith Lee spoke about how T-BAR is actually one of his favorite opponents. “Dijak [[...]
Oct 29
WWE Announces Preliminary Court Approval Of Proposed Settlement Amid Lawsuit
Back on April 24th of 2020, WWE got snagged with a lawsuit as shareholders Ryan Merholz and Melvyn Klein filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Enter[...]
Oct 29 - Back on April 24th of 2020, WWE got snagged with a lawsuit as shareholders Ryan Merholz and Melvyn Klein filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Enter[...]
Oct 28
Jim Ross Comments On Why Steve Austin’s Movie Career Wasn’t As Big As John Cena and The Rock
During the latest episode of Grilling Jr. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded to a question as to why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn&rs[...]
Oct 28 - During the latest episode of Grilling Jr. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded to a question as to why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn&rs[...]
Oct 28
AEW Will Have a Streaming Service By End of 2022 According To Tony Schiavone
Tony Schiavone is of the belief AEW will have its own streaming service by the end of 2022. During his AdFreeShows podcast, Schiavone discussed the t[...]
Oct 28 - Tony Schiavone is of the belief AEW will have its own streaming service by the end of 2022. During his AdFreeShows podcast, Schiavone discussed the t[...]
Oct 28
AEW Dynamite Drops Below 1 Million Viewers Following Return To Wednesday Nights
The live viewership numbers for this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite (October 27) is in and it reveals the viewership increased significantly for the sh[...]
Oct 28 - The live viewership numbers for this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite (October 27) is in and it reveals the viewership increased significantly for the sh[...]
Oct 28
IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/28/21
IMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight with the fallout from their biggest pay-per-view event of the year -- Bound For Glory 2021, courtesy of our live cove[...]
Oct 28 - IMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight with the fallout from their biggest pay-per-view event of the year -- Bound For Glory 2021, courtesy of our live cove[...]
Oct 28
Two Title Matches Announced For NWA Hard Times II
The NWA has announced the first two title matches for their “NWA Hard Times II” event, which takes place on December 4, 2021 from Atlanta,[...]
Oct 28 - The NWA has announced the first two title matches for their “NWA Hard Times II” event, which takes place on December 4, 2021 from Atlanta,[...]
Oct 28
WWE Talking Smack Now Not Airing On FS1, Back-To-Back SmackDown Announced
It was reported last week that WWE Talking Smack will be airing on Friday night on FS1. It now has been revealed that this will not be happening, WWE[...]
Oct 28 - It was reported last week that WWE Talking Smack will be airing on Friday night on FS1. It now has been revealed that this will not be happening, WWE[...]

Oct 28
Bray Wyatt Rebrands Himself 'Windham' On Social Media
Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) WWE non-complete clause is nearing its end and the former Superstar is teasing his much-anticipated return. On Twitter[...]
Oct 28 - Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) WWE non-complete clause is nearing its end and the former Superstar is teasing his much-anticipated return. On Twitter[...]
Oct 28
ROH Tape Library Dating Back To 2012 Is Up For Sale
As previously reported, Ring Of Honor plans to take a hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view until April 2022 to restructure the company and make [...]
Oct 28 - As previously reported, Ring Of Honor plans to take a hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view until April 2022 to restructure the company and make [...]
Oct 28
Doc Gallows Praises WWE and Roman Reigns, But Criticizes Their View Of The Fans
Doc Gallows was recently interviewed by MCW Cast, where he discussed whether or not he believes WWE will alter their strategy to compete with AEW. [...]
Oct 28 - Doc Gallows was recently interviewed by MCW Cast, where he discussed whether or not he believes WWE will alter their strategy to compete with AEW. [...]
Oct 28
AEW "Ghostbusters" Parody Wasn't The Original Plan, TNT/WarnerMedia Steps In
It is being reported by Fightful Select that the decision to have The Elite dress up like the Ghostbusters on AEW Dynamite last night was a late chang[...]
Oct 28 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that the decision to have The Elite dress up like the Ghostbusters on AEW Dynamite last night was a late chang[...]
Oct 28
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer
WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has revealed that he has prostate cancer. Duggan and his wife Debra revealed the news on Instagram[...]
Oct 28 - WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has revealed that he has prostate cancer. Duggan and his wife Debra revealed the news on Instagram[...]
Oct 28
Matt Tremont Discusses Retiring Last Year, Says He Didn't Expect To Return So Soon
In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Matt Tremont discussed his decision to retire last year and how he believes it's a valuable lesson he can teach t[...]
Oct 28 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Matt Tremont discussed his decision to retire last year and how he believes it's a valuable lesson he can teach t[...]
Oct 28
Hikaru Shida Was "Frustrated" By AEW Women's Championship Run
During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hikaru Shida revealed she felt frustrated following her loss of the AEW Women's Championship, feeling tha[...]
Oct 28 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hikaru Shida revealed she felt frustrated following her loss of the AEW Women's Championship, feeling tha[...]
Oct 28
WWE Has Pulled Charlotte Flair's Media Appearances
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reportedly been pulled from her media appearances this week following the backstage incident with B[...]
Oct 28 - WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reportedly been pulled from her media appearances this week following the backstage incident with B[...]
Oct 28
Jim Ross Plans To Open Cannabis Farm In Oklahoma
During the most recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer revealed he will be opening a cannabis farm. The WWE Hall Of Famer who wa[...]
Oct 28 - During the most recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer revealed he will be opening a cannabis farm. The WWE Hall Of Famer who wa[...]
Oct 28
Former WWE Ring Announcer Ricardo Rodriguez Joins AEW
Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) has joined All Elite Wrestling. Ring announcer Justin Roberts posted a photo with Rodriguez p[...]
Oct 28 - Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) has joined All Elite Wrestling. Ring announcer Justin Roberts posted a photo with Rodriguez p[...]
Oct 28
Tony Nese Says He Had A Year Left On His WWE Contract Prior To Being Released
During an interview with Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Tony Nese revealed that he had a year left on his WWE deal when he was released from[...]
Oct 28 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Tony Nese revealed that he had a year left on his WWE deal when he was released from[...]
Oct 28
What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV
IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode which will also air on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch streaming channel. Below re the m[...]
Oct 28 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode which will also air on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch streaming channel. Below re the m[...]
Oct 28
Bray Wyatt Is Nearing The End Of His WWE Non-Compete Clause
Bray Wyatt's future has been very much the subject of much speculation since his WWE release a few months ago. The former WWE champion posted out the[...]
Oct 28 - Bray Wyatt's future has been very much the subject of much speculation since his WWE release a few months ago. The former WWE champion posted out the[...]
Oct 28
Kota Ibushi On How He Suffered Injury at G1 Climax
Following the injury that forced him to forfeit the finals of the G1 Climax tournament, Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports on how he believes he suff[...]
Oct 28 - Following the injury that forced him to forfeit the finals of the G1 Climax tournament, Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports on how he believes he suff[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π