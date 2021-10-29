WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Keith Lee Talks Naming His Finisher After Dragon Ball Z, Praises T-BAR and Adam Cole
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 29, 2021
During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Keith Lee spoke about how T-BAR is actually one of his favorite opponents.
“Dijak [Dominik Dijakovic]. I guess people know him now as T-BAR. He is one of my all-time favorite opponents because not only does he forcefully bring out the monster that is ‘Bearcat,’ but he brings him out in-match fairly quickly because of how hard he hits. We are just reckless together. I feel like we bring out both the best and the worst in each other. We have just absurd matches that shouldn't exist by the standard of 'the big man.' By the same token, we also need to recover for two or three weeks after fighting. He's one of my favorite talents, period. He's ridiculous and I respect him so much for the things he can do in the ring, the person that he is, the father, I love the guy.”
Lee also spoke about how his finishing move The Spirit Bomb was named after the move of the same name in Dragon Ball Z.
“I hope Chris Seven watches this. He made a video, and I posted it to my Instagram, where he's making fun of me because I have gear that is inspired by Broly and I use the Spirit Bomb, but what he doesn't understand is that I respect Vegeta so much that the Big Bang Catastrophe was inspired by the Big Bang Attack. I just didn't want to use attack because, respect for him, I wanted to change the word [attack] and catastrophe sounds worse. I wanted to sound cooler. It was a respect move. Vegeta was someone who drew me into the anime world and so my mega finisher is inspired by the Big Bang Attack.”
Lee also said that his favorite time he hit his other finisher, the Big Bang Catastrophe, was against Adam Cole for the NXT Championship.
“Adam Cole. Great American Bash, NXT, in our Winner Takes All Match. Not only do I think Mr. Cole is a brilliant talent and super capable in the ring, just really good, but that match was kind of that crowning achievement and the thing that shows, 'Yeah, I have what it takes to be the one.' That match solidified that. Hitting it on him and becoming the double champ was easily the most impactful moment that I've had in my career thus far. That was a very special night.”
Keith Lee recently adopted the name Bearcat and has been making waves on WWE's main roster.
