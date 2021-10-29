WWE Announces Preliminary Court Approval Of Proposed Settlement Amid Lawsuit

Merholz and Klein state in the suit's filing that WWE wasted corporate assets, made false statements, failed to disclose adverse facts, misled the investing public, permitted senior executives of WWE to sell more than $282 million worth of their personally held shares of Company stock at inflated prices and more.

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) The proposed settlement of certain shareholder derivative and other actions, previously disclosed by the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed August 17, 2021, has received preliminary court approval. The proposed settlement includes no financial obligation on the part of the Company. The attached summary notice constitutes a required notice of the proposed settlement.

The lawsuit alleges that top executives acted without the best interest of shareholders in mind. You can read WWE's announcement of the preliminary court approval of their proposed settlement here:

Back on April 24th of 2020, WWE got snagged with a lawsuit as shareholders Ryan Merholz and Melvyn Klein filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Paul Levesque, Frank Riddick III, Stuart Goldfarb, Laureen Ong, Robyn Peterson, Man Jit Singh, Jeffery Speed, Alan Wexler, and George Barrios.

» More News From This Feed

Gable Steveson on Roman Reigns: "He's perfect."

During WWE After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on some of his dream opponents in WWE. "I'm looking to mix it up with Roman. I really like Roman right now, what he's doing. He's perfect, he has the[...] Oct 29 - During WWE After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on some of his dream opponents in WWE. "I'm looking to mix it up with Roman. I really like Roman right now, what he's doing. He's perfect, he has the[...]

Mercedes Martinez Goes In-Depth On Behind The Scenes Of Retribution Storyline

During an appearance on the Bell to Belle podcast, Mercedes Martinez spoke about the Retribution faction that she was part of. “To be honest, The Retribution pitch was not pitched to me. Well[...] Oct 29 - During an appearance on the Bell to Belle podcast, Mercedes Martinez spoke about the Retribution faction that she was part of. “To be honest, The Retribution pitch was not pitched to me. Well[...]

Bill Goldberg Referring To WWE Fans, "I Think I Shut These F***ers Up Finally"

Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the CarCar podcast, where he openly admitted that his career in Saudi Arabia hasn't gone particularly well. "I don’t have the best track record in Saudi Ara[...] Oct 29 - Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the CarCar podcast, where he openly admitted that his career in Saudi Arabia hasn't gone particularly well. "I don’t have the best track record in Saudi Ara[...]

Keith Lee Talks Naming His Finisher After Dragon Ball Z, Praises T-BAR and Adam Cole

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Keith Lee spoke about how T-BAR is actually one of his favorite opponents. “Dijak [Dominik Dijakovic]. I guess people know him now as[...] Oct 29 - During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Keith Lee spoke about how T-BAR is actually one of his favorite opponents. “Dijak [Dominik Dijakovic]. I guess people know him now as[...]

WWE Announces Preliminary Court Approval Of Proposed Settlement Amid Lawsuit

Back on April 24th of 2020, WWE got snagged with a lawsuit as shareholders Ryan Merholz and Melvyn Klein filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Paul L[...] Oct 29 - Back on April 24th of 2020, WWE got snagged with a lawsuit as shareholders Ryan Merholz and Melvyn Klein filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Paul L[...]

Jim Ross Comments On Why Steve Austin’s Movie Career Wasn’t As Big As John Cena and The Rock

During the latest episode of Grilling Jr. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded to a question as to why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn’t as big as The Rock’s and John Cena&rsq[...] Oct 28 - During the latest episode of Grilling Jr. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded to a question as to why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn’t as big as The Rock’s and John Cena&rsq[...]

AEW Will Have a Streaming Service By End of 2022 According To Tony Schiavone

Tony Schiavone is of the belief AEW will have its own streaming service by the end of 2022. During his AdFreeShows podcast, Schiavone discussed the topic and why he thinks it will happen sooner rathe[...] Oct 28 - Tony Schiavone is of the belief AEW will have its own streaming service by the end of 2022. During his AdFreeShows podcast, Schiavone discussed the topic and why he thinks it will happen sooner rathe[...]

AEW Dynamite Drops Below 1 Million Viewers Following Return To Wednesday Nights

The live viewership numbers for this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite (October 27) is in and it reveals the viewership increased significantly for the show returning to Wednesday nights on TNT. Dynamite[...] Oct 28 - The live viewership numbers for this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite (October 27) is in and it reveals the viewership increased significantly for the show returning to Wednesday nights on TNT. Dynamite[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/28/21

IMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight with the fallout from their biggest pay-per-view event of the year -- Bound For Glory 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com here are the [...] Oct 28 - IMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight with the fallout from their biggest pay-per-view event of the year -- Bound For Glory 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com here are the [...]

Two Title Matches Announced For NWA Hard Times II

The NWA has announced the first two title matches for their “NWA Hard Times II” event, which takes place on December 4, 2021 from Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated announced card: N[...] Oct 28 - The NWA has announced the first two title matches for their “NWA Hard Times II” event, which takes place on December 4, 2021 from Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated announced card: N[...]

WWE Talking Smack Now Not Airing On FS1, Back-To-Back SmackDown Announced

It was reported last week that WWE Talking Smack will be airing on Friday night on FS1. It now has been revealed that this will not be happening, WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 this Friday night[...] Oct 28 - It was reported last week that WWE Talking Smack will be airing on Friday night on FS1. It now has been revealed that this will not be happening, WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 this Friday night[...]

Bray Wyatt Rebrands Himself 'Windham' On Social Media

Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) WWE non-complete clause is nearing its end and the former Superstar is teasing his much-anticipated return. On Twitter, Jason Baker, the designer behind Bray Wyatt&rsqu[...] Oct 28 - Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) WWE non-complete clause is nearing its end and the former Superstar is teasing his much-anticipated return. On Twitter, Jason Baker, the designer behind Bray Wyatt&rsqu[...]

ROH Tape Library Dating Back To 2012 Is Up For Sale

As previously reported, Ring Of Honor plans to take a hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view until April 2022 to restructure the company and make significant changes to the way they operate. A st[...] Oct 28 - As previously reported, Ring Of Honor plans to take a hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view until April 2022 to restructure the company and make significant changes to the way they operate. A st[...]

Doc Gallows Praises WWE and Roman Reigns, But Criticizes Their View Of The Fans

Doc Gallows was recently interviewed by MCW Cast, where he discussed whether or not he believes WWE will alter their strategy to compete with AEW. “I got a lot of friends at WWE. I’m gl[...] Oct 28 - Doc Gallows was recently interviewed by MCW Cast, where he discussed whether or not he believes WWE will alter their strategy to compete with AEW. “I got a lot of friends at WWE. I’m gl[...]

AEW "Ghostbusters" Parody Wasn't The Original Plan, TNT/WarnerMedia Steps In

It is being reported by Fightful Select that the decision to have The Elite dress up like the Ghostbusters on AEW Dynamite last night was a late change from the original plans. Originally, AEW was go[...] Oct 28 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that the decision to have The Elite dress up like the Ghostbusters on AEW Dynamite last night was a late change from the original plans. Originally, AEW was go[...]

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has revealed that he has prostate cancer. Duggan and his wife Debra revealed the news on Instagram in a video, announcing that he’s known abou[...] Oct 28 - WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has revealed that he has prostate cancer. Duggan and his wife Debra revealed the news on Instagram in a video, announcing that he’s known abou[...]

Matt Tremont Discusses Retiring Last Year, Says He Didn't Expect To Return So Soon

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Matt Tremont discussed his decision to retire last year and how he believes it's a valuable lesson he can teach to his students. “There was a whole lot be[...] Oct 28 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Matt Tremont discussed his decision to retire last year and how he believes it's a valuable lesson he can teach to his students. “There was a whole lot be[...]

Hikaru Shida Was "Frustrated" By AEW Women's Championship Run

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hikaru Shida revealed she felt frustrated following her loss of the AEW Women's Championship, feeling that she could have done more during her stint. &l[...] Oct 28 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hikaru Shida revealed she felt frustrated following her loss of the AEW Women's Championship, feeling that she could have done more during her stint. &l[...]

WWE Has Pulled Charlotte Flair's Media Appearances

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reportedly been pulled from her media appearances this week following the backstage incident with Becky Lynch on last week’s episode of SmackDo[...] Oct 28 - WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reportedly been pulled from her media appearances this week following the backstage incident with Becky Lynch on last week’s episode of SmackDo[...]

Jim Ross Plans To Open Cannabis Farm In Oklahoma

During the most recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer revealed he will be opening a cannabis farm. The WWE Hall Of Famer who was recently diagnosed with skin cancer revealed he [...] Oct 28 - During the most recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer revealed he will be opening a cannabis farm. The WWE Hall Of Famer who was recently diagnosed with skin cancer revealed he [...]

Former WWE Ring Announcer Ricardo Rodriguez Joins AEW

Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) has joined All Elite Wrestling. Ring announcer Justin Roberts posted a photo with Rodriguez prior to the show, which you can view below. Rodri[...] Oct 28 - Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) has joined All Elite Wrestling. Ring announcer Justin Roberts posted a photo with Rodriguez prior to the show, which you can view below. Rodri[...]

Tony Nese Says He Had A Year Left On His WWE Contract Prior To Being Released

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Tony Nese revealed that he had a year left on his WWE deal when he was released from the company back in the summer. Here is wh[...] Oct 28 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Tony Nese revealed that he had a year left on his WWE deal when he was released from the company back in the summer. Here is wh[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode which will also air on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch streaming channel. Below re the matches that have been announced for the show: - T[...] Oct 28 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode which will also air on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch streaming channel. Below re the matches that have been announced for the show: - T[...]

Bray Wyatt Is Nearing The End Of His WWE Non-Compete Clause

Bray Wyatt's future has been very much the subject of much speculation since his WWE release a few months ago. The former WWE champion posted out the following tweet on Wednesday, "2 more days." This[...] Oct 28 - Bray Wyatt's future has been very much the subject of much speculation since his WWE release a few months ago. The former WWE champion posted out the following tweet on Wednesday, "2 more days." This[...]