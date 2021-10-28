WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jim Ross Comments On Why Steve Austin’s Movie Career Wasn’t As Big As John Cena and The Rock
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2021
During the latest episode of Grilling Jr. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded to a question as to why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn’t as big as The Rock’s and John Cena’s:
“That was Steve’s choice. He didn’t like doing them. He’s a reality show guy. He’s a guy that likes to get the production done in a few weeks as opposed to a few months. So the structure on a movie set, the hurry up and wait, we’re not shooting today, we’re going to change this, we’re going to do that, was not his cup of tea.
He didn’t have a lot of motivation for it. He tried it. He had some good opportunities. He had some good shots. He just didn’t enjoy it.”
Oct 28 - Tony Schiavone is of the belief AEW will have its own streaming service by the end of 2022. During his AdFreeShows podcast, Schiavone discussed the topic and why he thinks it will happen sooner rathe[...]
Oct 28 - The live viewership numbers for this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite (October 27) is in and it reveals the viewership increased significantly for the show returning to Wednesday nights on TNT. Dynamite[...]
Oct 28
IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/28/21 IMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight with the fallout from their biggest pay-per-view event of the year -- Bound For Glory 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com here are the [...]
Oct 28 - IMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight with the fallout from their biggest pay-per-view event of the year -- Bound For Glory 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com here are the [...]
Oct 28 - It was reported last week that WWE Talking Smack will be airing on Friday night on FS1. It now has been revealed that this will not be happening, WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 this Friday night[...]
Oct 28 - Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) WWE non-complete clause is nearing its end and the former Superstar is teasing his much-anticipated return. On Twitter, Jason Baker, the designer behind Bray Wyatt&rsqu[...]
Oct 28
ROH Tape Library Dating Back To 2012 Is Up For Sale As previously reported, Ring Of Honor plans to take a hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view until April 2022 to restructure the company and make significant changes to the way they operate. A st[...]
Oct 28 - As previously reported, Ring Of Honor plans to take a hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view until April 2022 to restructure the company and make significant changes to the way they operate. A st[...]
Oct 28 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that the decision to have The Elite dress up like the Ghostbusters on AEW Dynamite last night was a late change from the original plans. Originally, AEW was go[...]
Oct 28 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Matt Tremont discussed his decision to retire last year and how he believes it's a valuable lesson he can teach to his students. “There was a whole lot be[...]
Oct 28 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hikaru Shida revealed she felt frustrated following her loss of the AEW Women's Championship, feeling that she could have done more during her stint. &l[...]
Oct 28
WWE Has Pulled Charlotte Flair's Media Appearances WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reportedly been pulled from her media appearances this week following the backstage incident with Becky Lynch on last week’s episode of SmackDo[...]
Oct 28 - WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reportedly been pulled from her media appearances this week following the backstage incident with Becky Lynch on last week’s episode of SmackDo[...]
Oct 28
Jim Ross Plans To Open Cannabis Farm In Oklahoma During the most recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer revealed he will be opening a cannabis farm. The WWE Hall Of Famer who was recently diagnosed with skin cancer revealed he [...]
Oct 28 - During the most recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer revealed he will be opening a cannabis farm. The WWE Hall Of Famer who was recently diagnosed with skin cancer revealed he [...]
Oct 28 - Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) has joined All Elite Wrestling. Ring announcer Justin Roberts posted a photo with Rodriguez prior to the show, which you can view below. Rodri[...]
Oct 28 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Tony Nese revealed that he had a year left on his WWE deal when he was released from the company back in the summer. Here is wh[...]
Oct 28 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode which will also air on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch streaming channel. Below re the matches that have been announced for the show: - T[...]
Oct 28 - Bray Wyatt's future has been very much the subject of much speculation since his WWE release a few months ago. The former WWE champion posted out the following tweet on Wednesday, "2 more days." This[...]
Oct 28
Kota Ibushi On How He Suffered Injury at G1 Climax Following the injury that forced him to forfeit the finals of the G1 Climax tournament, Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports on how he believes he suffered the injury. "There is a cause for it, weig[...]
Oct 28 - Following the injury that forced him to forfeit the finals of the G1 Climax tournament, Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports on how he believes he suffered the injury. "There is a cause for it, weig[...]
Oct 28 - Former WWE commentator Adnan Virk was recently a guest on Couch Potato Diary, where he spoke about getting the job as RAW's lead announcer. "The biggest thing for me is, I loved wrestling as a kid [...]
Oct 28
Triple H Tried To Keep Keith Lee In NXT Keith Lee was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about how soon after his match against Karrion Kross in NXT that he found out he'd be moving to the main roster. "[...]
Oct 28 - Keith Lee was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about how soon after his match against Karrion Kross in NXT that he found out he'd be moving to the main roster. "[...]
Oct 28
Daniel Garcia On Getting To Wrestle CM Punk Daniel Garcia was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about getting the opportunity to wrestle against CM Punk on AEW Rampage. “That was pretty cool. CM Punk is someone who I obviousl[...]
Oct 28 - Daniel Garcia was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about getting the opportunity to wrestle against CM Punk on AEW Rampage. “That was pretty cool. CM Punk is someone who I obviousl[...]
Oct 28
CM Punk Talks AEW's Potential CM Punk was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about giving back to AEW. “This is really about the soul, the spirit, and the art of professional wrestling. It reminds [...]
Oct 28 - CM Punk was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about giving back to AEW. “This is really about the soul, the spirit, and the art of professional wrestling. It reminds [...]
Oct 27
AEW Dynamite Results (October 27th 2021) It's Wednesday and you know what that means! Feels good to say that after 21 days since our last Wednesday night Dynamite! But with whatever Ice Hockey was going on out of the way, we are back on the [...]
Oct 27 - It's Wednesday and you know what that means! Feels good to say that after 21 days since our last Wednesday night Dynamite! But with whatever Ice Hockey was going on out of the way, we are back on the [...]