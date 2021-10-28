AEW Will Have a Streaming Service By End of 2022 According To Tony Schiavone

Tony Schiavone is of the belief AEW will have its own streaming service by the end of 2022.

During his AdFreeShows podcast, Schiavone discussed the topic and why he thinks it will happen sooner rather than later:

"I think we’re going to see a streaming service — This is my thought, I don’t know anything for sure,” “Just by talking to people, I think there’s going to be a streaming service by the end of 2022. So I think it’s going to come up very, very soon.”