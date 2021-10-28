Two Title Matches Announced For NWA Hard Times II

"I'm didn't come here to tell you how this is going to end, I came here to show you how it begins." @NWA_MysteryMan has cashed in his title shot & is the next opponent for @PlanetTyrus ' TV Title at HARD TIMES 2‼️ Does he have what it takes? https://t.co/stejlglB1I

The NWA has announced the first two title matches for their “NWA Hard Times II” event, which takes place on December 4, 2021 from Atlanta, Georgia.

» More News From This Feed

Jim Ross Comments On Why Steve Austin’s Movie Career Wasn’t As Big As John Cena and The Rock

During the latest episode of Grilling Jr. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded to a question as to why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn’t as big as The Rock’s and John Cena&rsq[...] Oct 28 - During the latest episode of Grilling Jr. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded to a question as to why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn’t as big as The Rock’s and John Cena&rsq[...]

AEW Will Have a Streaming Service By End of 2022 According To Tony Schiavone

Tony Schiavone is of the belief AEW will have its own streaming service by the end of 2022. During his AdFreeShows podcast, Schiavone discussed the topic and why he thinks it will happen sooner rathe[...] Oct 28 - Tony Schiavone is of the belief AEW will have its own streaming service by the end of 2022. During his AdFreeShows podcast, Schiavone discussed the topic and why he thinks it will happen sooner rathe[...]

AEW Dynamite Drops Below 1 Million Viewers Following Return To Wednesday Nights

The live viewership numbers for this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite (October 27) is in and it reveals the viewership increased significantly for the show returning to Wednesday nights on TNT. Dynamite[...] Oct 28 - The live viewership numbers for this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite (October 27) is in and it reveals the viewership increased significantly for the show returning to Wednesday nights on TNT. Dynamite[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/28/21

IMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight with the fallout from their biggest pay-per-view event of the year -- Bound For Glory 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com here are the [...] Oct 28 - IMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight with the fallout from their biggest pay-per-view event of the year -- Bound For Glory 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com here are the [...]

Two Title Matches Announced For NWA Hard Times II

The NWA has announced the first two title matches for their “NWA Hard Times II” event, which takes place on December 4, 2021 from Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated announced card: N[...] Oct 28 - The NWA has announced the first two title matches for their “NWA Hard Times II” event, which takes place on December 4, 2021 from Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated announced card: N[...]

WWE Talking Smack Now Not Airing On FS1, Back-To-Back SmackDown Announced

It was reported last week that WWE Talking Smack will be airing on Friday night on FS1. It now has been revealed that this will not be happening, WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 this Friday night[...] Oct 28 - It was reported last week that WWE Talking Smack will be airing on Friday night on FS1. It now has been revealed that this will not be happening, WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 this Friday night[...]

Bray Wyatt Rebrands Himself 'Windham' On Social Media

Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) WWE non-complete clause is nearing its end and the former Superstar is teasing his much-anticipated return. On Twitter, Jason Baker, the designer behind Bray Wyatt&rsqu[...] Oct 28 - Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) WWE non-complete clause is nearing its end and the former Superstar is teasing his much-anticipated return. On Twitter, Jason Baker, the designer behind Bray Wyatt&rsqu[...]

ROH Tape Library Dating Back To 2012 Is Up For Sale

As previously reported, Ring Of Honor plans to take a hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view until April 2022 to restructure the company and make significant changes to the way they operate. A st[...] Oct 28 - As previously reported, Ring Of Honor plans to take a hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view until April 2022 to restructure the company and make significant changes to the way they operate. A st[...]

Doc Gallows Praises WWE and Roman Reigns, But Criticizes Their View Of The Fans

Doc Gallows was recently interviewed by MCW Cast, where he discussed whether or not he believes WWE will alter their strategy to compete with AEW. “I got a lot of friends at WWE. I’m gl[...] Oct 28 - Doc Gallows was recently interviewed by MCW Cast, where he discussed whether or not he believes WWE will alter their strategy to compete with AEW. “I got a lot of friends at WWE. I’m gl[...]

AEW "Ghostbusters" Parody Wasn't The Original Plan, TNT/WarnerMedia Steps In

It is being reported by Fightful Select that the decision to have The Elite dress up like the Ghostbusters on AEW Dynamite last night was a late change from the original plans. Originally, AEW was go[...] Oct 28 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that the decision to have The Elite dress up like the Ghostbusters on AEW Dynamite last night was a late change from the original plans. Originally, AEW was go[...]

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has revealed that he has prostate cancer. Duggan and his wife Debra revealed the news on Instagram in a video, announcing that he’s known abou[...] Oct 28 - WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has revealed that he has prostate cancer. Duggan and his wife Debra revealed the news on Instagram in a video, announcing that he’s known abou[...]

Matt Tremont Discusses Retiring Last Year, Says He Didn't Expect To Return So Soon

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Matt Tremont discussed his decision to retire last year and how he believes it's a valuable lesson he can teach to his students. “There was a whole lot be[...] Oct 28 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Matt Tremont discussed his decision to retire last year and how he believes it's a valuable lesson he can teach to his students. “There was a whole lot be[...]

Hikaru Shida Was "Frustrated" By AEW Women's Championship Run

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hikaru Shida revealed she felt frustrated following her loss of the AEW Women's Championship, feeling that she could have done more during her stint. &l[...] Oct 28 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hikaru Shida revealed she felt frustrated following her loss of the AEW Women's Championship, feeling that she could have done more during her stint. &l[...]

WWE Has Pulled Charlotte Flair's Media Appearances

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reportedly been pulled from her media appearances this week following the backstage incident with Becky Lynch on last week’s episode of SmackDo[...] Oct 28 - WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reportedly been pulled from her media appearances this week following the backstage incident with Becky Lynch on last week’s episode of SmackDo[...]

Jim Ross Plans To Open Cannabis Farm In Oklahoma

During the most recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer revealed he will be opening a cannabis farm. The WWE Hall Of Famer who was recently diagnosed with skin cancer revealed he [...] Oct 28 - During the most recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer revealed he will be opening a cannabis farm. The WWE Hall Of Famer who was recently diagnosed with skin cancer revealed he [...]

Former WWE Ring Announcer Ricardo Rodriguez Joins AEW

Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) has joined All Elite Wrestling. Ring announcer Justin Roberts posted a photo with Rodriguez prior to the show, which you can view below. Rodri[...] Oct 28 - Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) has joined All Elite Wrestling. Ring announcer Justin Roberts posted a photo with Rodriguez prior to the show, which you can view below. Rodri[...]

Tony Nese Says He Had A Year Left On His WWE Contract Prior To Being Released

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Tony Nese revealed that he had a year left on his WWE deal when he was released from the company back in the summer. Here is wh[...] Oct 28 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Tony Nese revealed that he had a year left on his WWE deal when he was released from the company back in the summer. Here is wh[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode which will also air on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch streaming channel. Below re the matches that have been announced for the show: - T[...] Oct 28 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode which will also air on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch streaming channel. Below re the matches that have been announced for the show: - T[...]

Bray Wyatt Is Nearing The End Of His WWE Non-Compete Clause

Bray Wyatt's future has been very much the subject of much speculation since his WWE release a few months ago. The former WWE champion posted out the following tweet on Wednesday, "2 more days." This[...] Oct 28 - Bray Wyatt's future has been very much the subject of much speculation since his WWE release a few months ago. The former WWE champion posted out the following tweet on Wednesday, "2 more days." This[...]

Kota Ibushi On How He Suffered Injury at G1 Climax

Following the injury that forced him to forfeit the finals of the G1 Climax tournament, Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports on how he believes he suffered the injury. "There is a cause for it, weig[...] Oct 28 - Following the injury that forced him to forfeit the finals of the G1 Climax tournament, Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports on how he believes he suffered the injury. "There is a cause for it, weig[...]

Adnan Virk Goes In Depth On WWE Run, Admits To Not Watching Product Before Getting Job As Lead Commentator

Former WWE commentator Adnan Virk was recently a guest on Couch Potato Diary, where he spoke about getting the job as RAW's lead announcer. "The biggest thing for me is, I loved wrestling as a kid [...] Oct 28 - Former WWE commentator Adnan Virk was recently a guest on Couch Potato Diary, where he spoke about getting the job as RAW's lead announcer. "The biggest thing for me is, I loved wrestling as a kid [...]

Triple H Tried To Keep Keith Lee In NXT

Keith Lee was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about how soon after his match against Karrion Kross in NXT that he found out he'd be moving to the main roster. "[...] Oct 28 - Keith Lee was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about how soon after his match against Karrion Kross in NXT that he found out he'd be moving to the main roster. "[...]

Daniel Garcia On Getting To Wrestle CM Punk

Daniel Garcia was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about getting the opportunity to wrestle against CM Punk on AEW Rampage. “That was pretty cool. CM Punk is someone who I obviousl[...] Oct 28 - Daniel Garcia was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about getting the opportunity to wrestle against CM Punk on AEW Rampage. “That was pretty cool. CM Punk is someone who I obviousl[...]

CM Punk Talks AEW's Potential

CM Punk was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about giving back to AEW. “This is really about the soul, the spirit, and the art of professional wrestling. It reminds [...] Oct 28 - CM Punk was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about giving back to AEW. “This is really about the soul, the spirit, and the art of professional wrestling. It reminds [...]