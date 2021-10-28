WWE Talking Smack Now Not Airing On FS1, Back-To-Back SmackDown Announced

It was reported last week that WWE Talking Smack will be airing on Friday night on FS1. It now has been revealed that this will not be happening,

WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 this Friday night due to the World Series airing on FOX. Talking Smack was going to air immediately following but now WWE has announced a reply of SmackDown will air right after.

WWE issued the following:

SmackDown takes over FS1 this Friday

Friday Night SmackDown began a new chapter last week, and the blue brand will continue the explosive era this week on FS1 at 8/7 C.

SmackDown will take over FS1 on Friday, as two encore presentations will immediately follow the regular broadcast airing at 8 p.m. ET.

Last week on the blue brand, Brock Lesnar came hunting for Universal Champion Roman Reigns and earned an indefinite suspension, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks delivered fireworks around the SmackDown Women’s Title landscape, King Woods was officially coronated and much more.

What will this week have in store when SmackDown heads to FS1?