Bray Wyatt Rebrands Himself 'Windham' On Social Media

Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) WWE non-complete clause is nearing its end and the former Superstar is teasing his much-anticipated return.

On Twitter, Jason Baker, the designer behind Bray Wyatt’s "Fiend" masks in WWE posted a photo of himself with Rotunda which has fans speculating all sorts.

Baker tweeted, "Just another day at the office with @WWEBrayWyatt."

The photo was taken in Burbank, California at a Warner Bros. set.

Additionally, since this sweet Rotunda has changed his social media to @Windham6, and listed just his first name Windham on his profile, which might suggest his new ring name.