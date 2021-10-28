ROH Tape Library Dating Back To 2012 Is Up For Sale

As previously reported, Ring Of Honor plans to take a hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view until April 2022 to restructure the company and make significant changes to the way they operate.

A story from Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reveals that the ROH tape library is available and will go to the highest bidder. Apparently, the company has wanted to sell the library for around a year.

It should be noted the archive up for sale dates back to 2012 which is owned by the parent company Sinclair. The archive features the All In show which helped launch All Elite Wrestling (AEW) which ROH produced.

ROH has yet to sell the video library as they are reportedly asking too much for it and also it does not feature any video content featuring CM Punk or Bryan Danielson who were not a part of the Sinclair broadcasting era.

Some speculate ROH might not return after hiatus.