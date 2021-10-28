"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2021
WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has revealed that he has prostate cancer.
Duggan and his wife Debra revealed the news on Instagram in a video, announcing that he’s known about the cancer for a few months.
Duggan is scheduled to undergo cancer surgery this Friday at the MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina) in Charleston, SC. His wife plans to keep fans updated on his condition.
WrestlingNewsSource.com wishes Duggan all the best with his surgery and recovery.
Click here to watch the video.
