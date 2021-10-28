Hikaru Shida Was "Frustrated" By AEW Women's Championship Run

Shida lost the AEW Women's Championship to Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing, and is slated to face Nyla Rose in the second round of the TBS Women's Championship Tournament.

“After losing the title, I was very frustrated. I thought I could have done more and been better as champion. So this tournament for the TBS title means a lot to me. It is a great opportunity to get back to the top. I have been learning so much from Kenny Omega and Dustin Rhodes, and they teach about what it takes to be on a TV show. Being on TV is something an actress does, so I took acting classes. And my English has got so much better from watching Sherlock Holmes on BBC.”

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hikaru Shida revealed she felt frustrated following her loss of the AEW Women's Championship, feeling that she could have done more during her stint.

