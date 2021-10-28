What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

Below re the matches that have been announced for the show:

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode which will also air on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch streaming channel.

Doc Gallows Praises WWE and Roman Reigns, But Criticizes Their View Of The Fans

Doc Gallows was recently interviewed by MCW Cast, where he discussed whether or not he believes WWE will alter their strategy to compete with AEW. “I got a lot of friends at WWE. I’m gl[...] Oct 28 - Doc Gallows was recently interviewed by MCW Cast, where he discussed whether or not he believes WWE will alter their strategy to compete with AEW. “I got a lot of friends at WWE. I’m gl[...]

AEW "Ghostbusters" Parody Wasn't The Original Plan, TNT/WarnerMedia Steps In

It is being reported by Fightful Select that the decision to have The Elite dress up like the Ghostbusters on AEW Dynamite last night was a late change from the original plans. Originally, AEW was go[...] Oct 28 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that the decision to have The Elite dress up like the Ghostbusters on AEW Dynamite last night was a late change from the original plans. Originally, AEW was go[...]

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has revealed that he has prostate cancer. Duggan and his wife Debra revealed the news on Instagram in a video, announcing that he’s known abou[...] Oct 28 - WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has revealed that he has prostate cancer. Duggan and his wife Debra revealed the news on Instagram in a video, announcing that he’s known abou[...]

Matt Tremont Discusses Retiring Last Year, Says He Didn't Expect To Return So Soon

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Matt Tremont discussed his decision to retire last year and how he believes it's a valuable lesson he can teach to his students. “There was a whole lot be[...] Oct 28 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Matt Tremont discussed his decision to retire last year and how he believes it's a valuable lesson he can teach to his students. “There was a whole lot be[...]

Hikaru Shida Was "Frustrated" By AEW Women's Championship Run

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hikaru Shida revealed she felt frustrated following her loss of the AEW Women's Championship, feeling that she could have done more during her stint. &l[...] Oct 28 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hikaru Shida revealed she felt frustrated following her loss of the AEW Women's Championship, feeling that she could have done more during her stint. &l[...]

WWE Has Pulled Charlotte Flair's Media Appearances

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reportedly been pulled from her media appearances this week following the backstage incident with Becky Lynch on last week’s episode of SmackDo[...] Oct 28 - WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reportedly been pulled from her media appearances this week following the backstage incident with Becky Lynch on last week’s episode of SmackDo[...]

Jim Ross Plans To Open Cannabis Farm In Oklahoma

During the most recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer revealed he will be opening a cannabis farm. The WWE Hall Of Famer who was recently diagnosed with skin cancer revealed he [...] Oct 28 - During the most recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer revealed he will be opening a cannabis farm. The WWE Hall Of Famer who was recently diagnosed with skin cancer revealed he [...]

Former WWE Ring Announcer Ricardo Rodriguez Joins AEW

Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) has joined All Elite Wrestling. Ring announcer Justin Roberts posted a photo with Rodriguez prior to the show, which you can view below. Rodri[...] Oct 28 - Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) has joined All Elite Wrestling. Ring announcer Justin Roberts posted a photo with Rodriguez prior to the show, which you can view below. Rodri[...]

Tony Nese Says He Had A Year Left On His WWE Contract Prior To Being Released

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Tony Nese revealed that he had a year left on his WWE deal when he was released from the company back in the summer. Here is wh[...] Oct 28 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Tony Nese revealed that he had a year left on his WWE deal when he was released from the company back in the summer. Here is wh[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode which will also air on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch streaming channel. Below re the matches that have been announced for the show: - T[...] Oct 28 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV with an all-new episode which will also air on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch streaming channel. Below re the matches that have been announced for the show: - T[...]

Bray Wyatt Is Nearing The End Of His WWE Non-Compete Clause

Bray Wyatt's future has been very much the subject of much speculation since his WWE release a few months ago. The former WWE champion posted out the following tweet on Wednesday, "2 more days." This[...] Oct 28 - Bray Wyatt's future has been very much the subject of much speculation since his WWE release a few months ago. The former WWE champion posted out the following tweet on Wednesday, "2 more days." This[...]

Kota Ibushi On How He Suffered Injury at G1 Climax

Following the injury that forced him to forfeit the finals of the G1 Climax tournament, Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports on how he believes he suffered the injury. "There is a cause for it, weig[...] Oct 28 - Following the injury that forced him to forfeit the finals of the G1 Climax tournament, Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports on how he believes he suffered the injury. "There is a cause for it, weig[...]

Adnan Virk Goes In Depth On WWE Run, Admits To Not Watching Product Before Getting Job As Lead Commentator

Former WWE commentator Adnan Virk was recently a guest on Couch Potato Diary, where he spoke about getting the job as RAW's lead announcer. "The biggest thing for me is, I loved wrestling as a kid [...] Oct 28 - Former WWE commentator Adnan Virk was recently a guest on Couch Potato Diary, where he spoke about getting the job as RAW's lead announcer. "The biggest thing for me is, I loved wrestling as a kid [...]

Triple H Tried To Keep Keith Lee In NXT

Keith Lee was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about how soon after his match against Karrion Kross in NXT that he found out he'd be moving to the main roster. "[...] Oct 28 - Keith Lee was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about how soon after his match against Karrion Kross in NXT that he found out he'd be moving to the main roster. "[...]

Daniel Garcia On Getting To Wrestle CM Punk

Daniel Garcia was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about getting the opportunity to wrestle against CM Punk on AEW Rampage. “That was pretty cool. CM Punk is someone who I obviousl[...] Oct 28 - Daniel Garcia was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about getting the opportunity to wrestle against CM Punk on AEW Rampage. “That was pretty cool. CM Punk is someone who I obviousl[...]

CM Punk Talks AEW's Potential

CM Punk was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about giving back to AEW. “This is really about the soul, the spirit, and the art of professional wrestling. It reminds [...] Oct 28 - CM Punk was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about giving back to AEW. “This is really about the soul, the spirit, and the art of professional wrestling. It reminds [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (October 27th 2021)

It's Wednesday and you know what that means! Feels good to say that after 21 days since our last Wednesday night Dynamite! But with whatever Ice Hockey was going on out of the way, we are back on the [...] Oct 27 - It's Wednesday and you know what that means! Feels good to say that after 21 days since our last Wednesday night Dynamite! But with whatever Ice Hockey was going on out of the way, we are back on the [...]

Major League Wrestling Releases A Number Of Talent

Major League Wrestling has released Bu Ku Dao, Beastman and Leo Brien, according to a report from PWInsider. Bu Ku Dao had been with the promotion since October 2020, while Beastman had only just mad[...] Oct 27 - Major League Wrestling has released Bu Ku Dao, Beastman and Leo Brien, according to a report from PWInsider. Bu Ku Dao had been with the promotion since October 2020, while Beastman had only just mad[...]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 Viewership Revealed

Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT 2.0 (October 26) drew 746,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. Viewership increased on last week's 606,000 viewers with the [...] Oct 27 - Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT 2.0 (October 26) drew 746,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. Viewership increased on last week's 606,000 viewers with the [...]

Ring Of Honor Announces Hiatus Until April 2022, All Talent Released From Contracts

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that everyone in Ring Of Honor has been released from their contracts. The company today announced that it will be going on hiatus after the[...] Oct 27 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that everyone in Ring Of Honor has been released from their contracts. The company today announced that it will be going on hiatus after the[...]

Bryan Danielson Reveals What Made Him Come Out Of Retirement

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on WEEI 93.7 FM in Boston, where he revealed that if WWE hadn't made him the SmackDown General Manager back in 2016, he would have stayed retired. “It was[...] Oct 27 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on WEEI 93.7 FM in Boston, where he revealed that if WWE hadn't made him the SmackDown General Manager back in 2016, he would have stayed retired. “It was[...]

Renee Paquette Loved Watching Kane Growing Up, Praises Piper/Goldust Backlot Brawl

Renee Paquette participated in a Q&A for AdFreeShows' Patreon, where she revealed one of her favorite matches of all time was the Backlot Brawl between Roddy Piper and Goldust at WrestleMania XII.[...] Oct 27 - Renee Paquette participated in a Q&A for AdFreeShows' Patreon, where she revealed one of her favorite matches of all time was the Backlot Brawl between Roddy Piper and Goldust at WrestleMania XII.[...]

Reports On Which Producers Worked On Which Segments For Last Friday's SmackDown

Fightful Select has provided some backstage updates on last Friday night's edition of SmackDown, which you can check out below. The segment with King Woods and Hit Row were produced by Shane Helms.[...] Oct 27 - Fightful Select has provided some backstage updates on last Friday night's edition of SmackDown, which you can check out below. The segment with King Woods and Hit Row were produced by Shane Helms.[...]

WWE Asks Fans Not To Boo MSK

WWE fans have recently been turning on MSK at shows, with the pair of babyfaces getting boos from the crowds during NXT shows. There have been several reports about a group of fans that have intending[...] Oct 27 - WWE fans have recently been turning on MSK at shows, with the pair of babyfaces getting boos from the crowds during NXT shows. There have been several reports about a group of fans that have intending[...]