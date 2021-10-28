WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kota Ibushi On How He Suffered Injury at G1 Climax
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 28, 2021
Following the injury that forced him to forfeit the finals of the G1 Climax tournament, Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports on how he believes he suffered the injury.
"There is a cause for it, weight control. This time, I've lost or gained weight by then. I was able to practice Phoenix, but there were too many waves. If that is 100 grams different, it's completely different (feeling). Because it's such an advanced technique. That was 3 kilometers different on the day of the KENTA match (18th). I was intentionally increasing it for the championship deciding match, but I think I was tired ... I wonder if my weight was definitely (influenced) I also saw the video, but if you look closely, it's still heavier than usual. Low. The position of the (set) opponent is also close. I tried to fly closer, so I tried not to jump that much."
Ibushi believes the referee was correct in stopping the match.
"I knew that I had dislocated, but this time there was a lag of about 4 seconds (by the time I noticed). I don't know if it was because I hit my face or if it was adrenaline. But the moment I moved to get up, the feeling of coming off suddenly came. I couldn't move, I thought I couldn't win anymore, so I made a gesture to Mr. Okada, 'Please put in 3 counts cleanly.' I didn't know that the match was over, even though it was over. Is it because I hit my face? So I think (Red Shoes) Mr. Unno made an appropriate decision and stopped."