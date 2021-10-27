Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

NXT ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150 this week.

Viewership increased on last week's 606,000 viewers with the 2-hour broadcast scoring a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also up on last week’s 0.14 rating in the.

Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT 2.0 (October 26) drew 746,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Major League Wrestling Releases A Number Of Talent

Major League Wrestling has released Bu Ku Dao, Beastman and Leo Brien, according to a report from PWInsider. Bu Ku Dao had been with the promotion si[...] Oct 27 - Major League Wrestling has released Bu Ku Dao, Beastman and Leo Brien, according to a report from PWInsider. Bu Ku Dao had been with the promotion si[...]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 Viewership Revealed

Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT 2.0 (October 26) drew 746,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. Viewership [...] Oct 27 - Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT 2.0 (October 26) drew 746,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. Viewership [...]

Ring Of Honor Announces Hiatus Until April 2022, All Talent Released From Contracts

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that everyone in Ring Of Honor has been released from their contracts. The company today a[...] Oct 27 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that everyone in Ring Of Honor has been released from their contracts. The company today a[...]

Bryan Danielson Reveals What Made Him Come Out Of Retirement

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on WEEI 93.7 FM in Boston, where he revealed that if WWE hadn't made him the SmackDown General Manager back in 20[...] Oct 27 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on WEEI 93.7 FM in Boston, where he revealed that if WWE hadn't made him the SmackDown General Manager back in 20[...]

Renee Paquette Loved Watching Kane Growing Up, Praises Piper/Goldust Backlot Brawl

Renee Paquette participated in a Q&A for AdFreeShows' Patreon, where she revealed one of her favorite matches of all time was the Backlot Brawl be[...] Oct 27 - Renee Paquette participated in a Q&A for AdFreeShows' Patreon, where she revealed one of her favorite matches of all time was the Backlot Brawl be[...]

Reports On Which Producers Worked On Which Segments For Last Friday's SmackDown

Fightful Select has provided some backstage updates on last Friday night's edition of SmackDown, which you can check out below. The segment with Ki[...] Oct 27 - Fightful Select has provided some backstage updates on last Friday night's edition of SmackDown, which you can check out below. The segment with Ki[...]

WWE Asks Fans Not To Boo MSK

WWE fans have recently been turning on MSK at shows, with the pair of babyfaces getting boos from the crowds during NXT shows. There have been several[...] Oct 27 - WWE fans have recently been turning on MSK at shows, with the pair of babyfaces getting boos from the crowds during NXT shows. There have been several[...]

Molly Holly Praises Trish Stratus' Willingness To Learn

During an appearance on Shoot Interviews with Chris Hero, Molly Holly recalled working with Trish Stratus in WWE. "She was great to work with becau[...] Oct 27 - During an appearance on Shoot Interviews with Chris Hero, Molly Holly recalled working with Trish Stratus in WWE. "She was great to work with becau[...]

Mandy Rose Comments On Winning WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez to win the WWE Women's NXT Title on this week’s episode of Halloween Havoc on USA Network. Today Rose spoke[...] Oct 27 - Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez to win the WWE Women's NXT Title on this week’s episode of Halloween Havoc on USA Network. Today Rose spoke[...]

Bryan Danielson Discusses How His Ring Style Has Changed In AEW

During an interview with WEEI in Boston, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed being more "judicious" with regards to his ring style in AEW compared[...] Oct 27 - During an interview with WEEI in Boston, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed being more "judicious" with regards to his ring style in AEW compared[...]

Rey Mysterio Believes Feud With Finn Balor Would Be 'Something Special'

Rey Mysterio has stated in an interview withGraham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report that a singles match with Finn Balor, would be ‘something spe[...] Oct 27 - Rey Mysterio has stated in an interview withGraham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report that a singles match with Finn Balor, would be ‘something spe[...]

Maria Kanellis Discusses Her Working Relationship With Paul Heyman

Maria Kanellis recently appeared as a guest on "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette" during which she discussed her working relationship with Paul Heyma[...] Oct 27 - Maria Kanellis recently appeared as a guest on "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette" during which she discussed her working relationship with Paul Heyma[...]

MLW Announces Opponent For nZo At War Chamber Event

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar nZo (Enzo Amore) will make his MLW debut next month at the War Chamber event. The following was issued [...] Oct 27 - As previously reported, former WWE Superstar nZo (Enzo Amore) will make his MLW debut next month at the War Chamber event. The following was issued [...]

New Trademark For The Undertaker Filed By WWE

WWE has filed a trademark for The Undertaker. The company made the trademark request on October 22, 2021, to secure the rights to the term "Undertake[...] Oct 27 - WWE has filed a trademark for The Undertaker. The company made the trademark request on October 22, 2021, to secure the rights to the term "Undertake[...]

Greg Hamilton Issues Statement On WWE Departure

Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson) has issued the following statement confirming he has departed WWE. It appears his departure was a mutual decision and he i[...] Oct 27 - Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson) has issued the following statement confirming he has departed WWE. It appears his departure was a mutual decision and he i[...]

WWE Launching NFT Platform With FOX For Licensed Digital Tokens and Collectible

WWE issued the following: WWE® and FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to Launch NFT Marketplace for D[...] Oct 27 - WWE issued the following: WWE® and FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to Launch NFT Marketplace for D[...]

Tonight's AEW Dynamite Match Card (10/27/2021)

Tonight, AEW Dynamite returns home to Wednesday nights with an action packed night. Here is the scheduled card for tonight's show. AEW World Title[...] Oct 27 - Tonight, AEW Dynamite returns home to Wednesday nights with an action packed night. Here is the scheduled card for tonight's show. AEW World Title[...]

WALTER Is Being Advertised For WWE's UK Tour

It is being reported by Fightful that WALTER is set to work some dates on the main roster in WWE. The star is advertised for the company’s UK t[...] Oct 27 - It is being reported by Fightful that WALTER is set to work some dates on the main roster in WWE. The star is advertised for the company’s UK t[...]

Eric Bischoff Unleashes On Tony Khan For Comments About Ted Turner

Eric Bischoff's war of words with Tony Khan has now escalated following remarks made by Tony Khan, in which he stated WCW would still be in business a[...] Oct 27 - Eric Bischoff's war of words with Tony Khan has now escalated following remarks made by Tony Khan, in which he stated WCW would still be in business a[...]

Halloween Havoc: Tommaso Ciampa Defeated Bron Breakker, Retains NXT Championship

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship during Halloween Havoc on USA Network tonight. It was reported earlier on Tuesda[...] Oct 26 - Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship during Halloween Havoc on USA Network tonight. It was reported earlier on Tuesda[...]

Halloween Havoc: Imperium Win NXT Tag Team Championships

During a lumberjack match on tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special on USA Network, Imperium defeated MSK to win the NXT World Tag Team Championshi[...] Oct 26 - During a lumberjack match on tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special on USA Network, Imperium defeated MSK to win the NXT World Tag Team Championshi[...]

The Uso’s Younger Brother Debuts At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut during Halloween Havoc on USA Network and he might look familiar. Siko, real name Josephy Fatu is The Uso’s y[...] Oct 26 - Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut during Halloween Havoc on USA Network and he might look familiar. Siko, real name Josephy Fatu is The Uso’s y[...]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/26/21

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (October 26, 2021) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan [...] Oct 26 - WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (October 26, 2021) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan [...]

Halloween Havoc: Mandy Rose Wins WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Mandy Rose has won the NXT Women’s Championship during tonight’s Halloween Havoc special on USA Network. The finish came in the No DQ mat[...] Oct 26 - Mandy Rose has won the NXT Women’s Championship during tonight’s Halloween Havoc special on USA Network. The finish came in the No DQ mat[...]