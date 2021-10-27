Ring Of Honor Announces Hiatus Until April 2022, All Talent Released From Contracts

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that everyone in Ring Of Honor has been released from their contracts.

The company today announced that it will be going on hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view in December noting that they "anticipate" a return in April 2022.

ROH told staff and talent they are looking to make changes to their business operations, with a planned return in April 2022 with the Supercard of Honor.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been too kind to ROH and they have taken a big financial hit over the last 18 months, so it will be interesting to see how they plan to return in 2022.

Below is the full statement:

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority was to keep everyone healthy and safe, and despite not producing any live events over 18 months, we were able to keep everyone fully contracted.

We now find ourselves at a time where we need to make changes to our business operations and are planning a pivot for Ring of Honor, with a new mission and strategy. The year will culminate with a Final Battle in December, and we will be taking the first quarter of 2022 to work internally to reimagine ROH. ROH has the most dedicated fans in the industry, and we appreciate their loyalty and patience as we reconceptualize ROH. We anticipate returning to live events in April for the Super Card of Honor with a new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience for wrestling fans.”