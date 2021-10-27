Bryan Danielson Reveals What Made Him Come Out Of Retirement

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on WEEI 93.7 FM in Boston, where he revealed that if WWE hadn't made him the SmackDown General Manager back in 2016, he would have stayed retired.

“It was really hard because I think I would still be retired if WWE didn’t have me come back and be the general manager. I really love wrestling and I didn’t want to have to retire, I was forced to retire. They brought me in as a general manager and I was around it every single week. I think I would have gone off and started my own little organic farm or something. I would have been like, ‘Okay, I had a great time wrestling, but now I’ve transitioned into this other part of my life,’ but being around it but not actually being able to do the thing I love was really really hard. Then I started doing all these different medical treatments that are a little bit out there and a little bit wild and a couple of years later I ended up getting cleared. My passion for wrestling is so deep that if you put me around it too long, I will want to get in there.“