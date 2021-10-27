Renee Paquette Loved Watching Kane Growing Up, Praises Piper/Goldust Backlot Brawl

Renee Paquette participated in a Q&A for AdFreeShows' Patreon, where she revealed one of her favorite matches of all time was the Backlot Brawl between Roddy Piper and Goldust at WrestleMania XII.

"Growing up, I did follow wrestling for a period of time. Then, you know, as I got into my teenage years -- I also played a ton of sports myself, so I was so inundated in playing my own sports for the longest time that I didn't always have time to follow wrestling. When I did watch it, I mean the one that sticks out to me the most, honestly, is watching Kane. I love watching Kane. I always think of me and my friends, which of course is why there's a disclaimer before Monday Night Raw, 'Do not try this at home, these are trained professionals.' We'd be tombstoning each other on the front lawn. Chokeslams. Sharpshooters. Nothing was off-limits then.

Also for me, I always say my favorite wrestler that I'm not married to is Goldust. I love Goldust. Goldust and Roddy Piper in the Hollywood Backlot Brawl is one of my favorite matches of all time. To me, that is pro wrestling with two of the best. As much as there can be some purist wrestling, for me, it's the storytelling. Them being in LA, the white Bronco, the hose. I mean, there's just -- it was that perfect element of the entertainment and the storytelling and two of my favorite wrestlers in Roddy Piper and Goldust."