WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Reports On Which Producers Worked On Which Segments For Last Friday's SmackDown
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 27, 2021
Fightful Select has provided some backstage updates on last Friday night's edition of SmackDown, which you can check out below.
The segment with King Woods and Hit Row were produced by Shane Helms.
Steve Corino was reportedly listed for the segment featuring Hit Row. The team was in action on the show, beating the team of Dustin Lawyer and Daniel Williams. Per the report, the internal run sheets actually listed Hit Row as facing Jinder Mahal and Shanky, which did not take place. Also, Top Dolla was reportedly not listed for the match on the run sheets.
Jamie Noble was the assigned producer for the Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn match. McIntyre won the match using the Claymore.
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley produced Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali, which was a rematch from WWE Crown Jewel the day before. Mansoor won the rematch as well.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Happy Corbin was produced by Shawn Daivari.
The title exchange featuring Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, moderated by Sonya Deville, was reportedly produced by Adam Pearce and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly. The report noted that it’s unknown if Molly Holly and Pearce were involved in the rumored conversations for segment.
Oct 27 - Fightful Select has provided some backstage updates on last Friday night's edition of SmackDown, which you can check out below. The segment with King Woods and Hit Row were produced by Shane Helms.[...]
Oct 27
WWE Asks Fans Not To Boo MSK WWE fans have recently been turning on MSK at shows, with the pair of babyfaces getting boos from the crowds during NXT shows. There have been several reports about a group of fans that have intending[...]
Oct 27 - WWE fans have recently been turning on MSK at shows, with the pair of babyfaces getting boos from the crowds during NXT shows. There have been several reports about a group of fans that have intending[...]
Oct 27 - During an appearance on Shoot Interviews with Chris Hero, Molly Holly recalled working with Trish Stratus in WWE. "She was great to work with because she was willing to listen but also passionate a[...]
Oct 27 - During an interview with WEEI in Boston, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed being more "judicious" with regards to his ring style in AEW compared to WWE: Here is what Danielson said: “I&r[...]
Oct 27 - Rey Mysterio has stated in an interview withGraham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report that a singles match with Finn Balor, would be ‘something special’ and something he hopes to happen. Mys[...]
Oct 27 - Maria Kanellis recently appeared as a guest on "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette" during which she discussed her working relationship with Paul Heyman. Here is what she said: “It’s fu[...]
Oct 27
MLW Announces Opponent For nZo At War Chamber Event As previously reported, former WWE Superstar nZo (Enzo Amore) will make his MLW debut next month at the War Chamber event. The following was issued announcing his opppmnent and details on the event:[...]
Oct 27 - As previously reported, former WWE Superstar nZo (Enzo Amore) will make his MLW debut next month at the War Chamber event. The following was issued announcing his opppmnent and details on the event:[...]
Oct 27
New Trademark For The Undertaker Filed By WWE WWE has filed a trademark for The Undertaker. The company made the trademark request on October 22, 2021, to secure the rights to the term "Undertaker" for merchandising purposes: Here is the descri[...]
Oct 27 - WWE has filed a trademark for The Undertaker. The company made the trademark request on October 22, 2021, to secure the rights to the term "Undertaker" for merchandising purposes: Here is the descri[...]
Oct 27
Greg Hamilton Issues Statement On WWE Departure Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson) has issued the following statement confirming he has departed WWE. It appears his departure was a mutual decision and he intends to focus on his family going forward. He w[...]
Oct 27 - Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson) has issued the following statement confirming he has departed WWE. It appears his departure was a mutual decision and he intends to focus on his family going forward. He w[...]
Oct 27 - WWE issued the following: WWE® and FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to Launch NFT Marketplace for Digital WWE Collectibles Exclusive Multi-Year Part[...]
Oct 27
Tonight's AEW Dynamite Match Card (10/27/2021) Tonight, AEW Dynamite returns home to Wednesday nights with an action packed night. Here is the scheduled card for tonight's show. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Jon Moxley vs. 10 of the D[...]
Oct 27 - Tonight, AEW Dynamite returns home to Wednesday nights with an action packed night. Here is the scheduled card for tonight's show. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Jon Moxley vs. 10 of the D[...]
Oct 27
WALTER Is Being Advertised For WWE's UK Tour It is being reported by Fightful that WALTER is set to work some dates on the main roster in WWE. The star is advertised for the company’s UK tour next month, currently planned to appear on thr[...]
Oct 27 - It is being reported by Fightful that WALTER is set to work some dates on the main roster in WWE. The star is advertised for the company’s UK tour next month, currently planned to appear on thr[...]
Oct 27 - Eric Bischoff's war of words with Tony Khan has now escalated following remarks made by Tony Khan, in which he stated WCW would still be in business and on TNT if Ted Turner "knew 1%" of what he knows[...]
Oct 26 - Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship during Halloween Havoc on USA Network tonight. It was reported earlier on Tuesday by @WrestleVotes on Twitter that tonight would s[...]
Oct 26 - During a lumberjack match on tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special on USA Network, Imperium defeated MSK to win the NXT World Tag Team Championships. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel won the bel[...]
Oct 26 - Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut during Halloween Havoc on USA Network and he might look familiar. Siko, real name Josephy Fatu is The Uso’s younger brother. Sikoa came out during a segment w[...]
Oct 26
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/26/21 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (October 26, 2021) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to Halloween Havo[...]
Oct 26 - WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (October 26, 2021) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to Halloween Havo[...]
Oct 26 - Mandy Rose has won the NXT Women’s Championship during tonight’s Halloween Havoc special on USA Network. The finish came in the No DQ match when a hooded person hit Raquel Gonzalez with a[...]
Oct 26
Greg Hamilton Reportedly Released By WWE WWE has reportedly released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, according to PWInsider. Hamilton has removed references of WWE from his social media. We reported a few days ago that Hamilton was upset [...]
Oct 26 - WWE has reportedly released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, according to PWInsider. Hamilton has removed references of WWE from his social media. We reported a few days ago that Hamilton was upset [...]
Oct 26
AEW Dark Results (October 26th 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means. Here we are, back for another exciting episode of AEW programming and tonight being Tuesday must mean that it's time for the 114th episode of AEW Dark! We have [...]
Oct 26 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. Here we are, back for another exciting episode of AEW programming and tonight being Tuesday must mean that it's time for the 114th episode of AEW Dark! We have [...]
Oct 26 - Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opened with a title change. The first match of the spooky special saw a Triple Threat NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Scareway to Hell Ladder m[...]
Oct 26 - Following Triple H's hospitalization for a heart issue in early September, Shawn Michaels stepped in to take over NXT in his absence. Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated about taking over for The G[...]
Oct 26
Chris Hero Recalls Getting Fired From WWE In 2013 During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back in 2013. “They gave me 30 days of like, 'H[...]
Oct 26 - During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back in 2013. “They gave me 30 days of like, 'H[...]
Oct 26 - Monday's October 25 edition of WWE RAW which was hyped as the season premiere saw a viewership increase on last week. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the episode drew an average of 1.658 mill[...]