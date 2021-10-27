"She was great to work with because she was willing to listen but also passionate about the business and had learned enough to give suggestions. She was an easy person to work with. She wasn't a complainer, she was willing to do anything. Even at one of my tryouts, I had been hired but not been on TV yet, I had been working on a twisted moonsault for my finishing move. When it came time to actually do it, I kept landing on my side over and over again. Trish was like, 'It's okay, you can still do it, I'll be okay.' I was like, 'Awww, that's so nice,' even though I would have smashed her face with my shoulder. She was like, 'It's okay.' I was like, 'Ah, she's so tough.' Just never whined about getting beat up."

During an appearance on Shoot Interviews with Chris Hero, Molly Holly recalled working with Trish Stratus in WWE.

» More News From This Feed

Reports On Which Producers Worked On Which Segments For Last Friday's SmackDown

Fightful Select has provided some backstage updates on last Friday night's edition of SmackDown, which you can check out below. The segment with King Woods and Hit Row were produced by Shane Helms.[...] Oct 27 - Fightful Select has provided some backstage updates on last Friday night's edition of SmackDown, which you can check out below. The segment with King Woods and Hit Row were produced by Shane Helms.[...]

WWE Asks Fans Not To Boo MSK

WWE fans have recently been turning on MSK at shows, with the pair of babyfaces getting boos from the crowds during NXT shows. There have been several reports about a group of fans that have intending[...] Oct 27 - WWE fans have recently been turning on MSK at shows, with the pair of babyfaces getting boos from the crowds during NXT shows. There have been several reports about a group of fans that have intending[...]

Molly Holly Praises Trish Stratus' Willingness To Learn

During an appearance on Shoot Interviews with Chris Hero, Molly Holly recalled working with Trish Stratus in WWE. "She was great to work with because she was willing to listen but also passionate a[...] Oct 27 - During an appearance on Shoot Interviews with Chris Hero, Molly Holly recalled working with Trish Stratus in WWE. "She was great to work with because she was willing to listen but also passionate a[...]

Mandy Rose Comments On Winning WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez to win the WWE Women's NXT Title on this week’s episode of Halloween Havoc on USA Network. Today Rose spoke about her big win on WWE The Bump. “[...] Oct 27 - Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez to win the WWE Women's NXT Title on this week’s episode of Halloween Havoc on USA Network. Today Rose spoke about her big win on WWE The Bump. “[...]

Bryan Danielson Discusses How His Ring Style Has Changed In AEW

During an interview with WEEI in Boston, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed being more "judicious" with regards to his ring style in AEW compared to WWE: Here is what Danielson said: “I&r[...] Oct 27 - During an interview with WEEI in Boston, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed being more "judicious" with regards to his ring style in AEW compared to WWE: Here is what Danielson said: “I&r[...]

Rey Mysterio Believes Feud With Finn Balor Would Be 'Something Special'

Rey Mysterio has stated in an interview withGraham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report that a singles match with Finn Balor, would be ‘something special’ and something he hopes to happen. Mys[...] Oct 27 - Rey Mysterio has stated in an interview withGraham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report that a singles match with Finn Balor, would be ‘something special’ and something he hopes to happen. Mys[...]

Maria Kanellis Discusses Her Working Relationship With Paul Heyman

Maria Kanellis recently appeared as a guest on "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette" during which she discussed her working relationship with Paul Heyman. Here is what she said: “It’s fu[...] Oct 27 - Maria Kanellis recently appeared as a guest on "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette" during which she discussed her working relationship with Paul Heyman. Here is what she said: “It’s fu[...]

MLW Announces Opponent For nZo At War Chamber Event

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar nZo (Enzo Amore) will make his MLW debut next month at the War Chamber event. The following was issued announcing his opppmnent and details on the event:[...] Oct 27 - As previously reported, former WWE Superstar nZo (Enzo Amore) will make his MLW debut next month at the War Chamber event. The following was issued announcing his opppmnent and details on the event:[...]

New Trademark For The Undertaker Filed By WWE

WWE has filed a trademark for The Undertaker. The company made the trademark request on October 22, 2021, to secure the rights to the term "Undertaker" for merchandising purposes: Here is the descri[...] Oct 27 - WWE has filed a trademark for The Undertaker. The company made the trademark request on October 22, 2021, to secure the rights to the term "Undertaker" for merchandising purposes: Here is the descri[...]

Greg Hamilton Issues Statement On WWE Departure

Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson) has issued the following statement confirming he has departed WWE. It appears his departure was a mutual decision and he intends to focus on his family going forward. He w[...] Oct 27 - Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson) has issued the following statement confirming he has departed WWE. It appears his departure was a mutual decision and he intends to focus on his family going forward. He w[...]

WWE Launching NFT Platform With FOX For Licensed Digital Tokens and Collectible

WWE issued the following: WWE® and FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to Launch NFT Marketplace for Digital WWE Collectibles Exclusive Multi-Year Part[...] Oct 27 - WWE issued the following: WWE® and FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to Launch NFT Marketplace for Digital WWE Collectibles Exclusive Multi-Year Part[...]

Tonight's AEW Dynamite Match Card (10/27/2021)

Tonight, AEW Dynamite returns home to Wednesday nights with an action packed night. Here is the scheduled card for tonight's show. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Jon Moxley vs. 10 of the D[...] Oct 27 - Tonight, AEW Dynamite returns home to Wednesday nights with an action packed night. Here is the scheduled card for tonight's show. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Jon Moxley vs. 10 of the D[...]

WALTER Is Being Advertised For WWE's UK Tour

It is being reported by Fightful that WALTER is set to work some dates on the main roster in WWE. The star is advertised for the company’s UK tour next month, currently planned to appear on thr[...] Oct 27 - It is being reported by Fightful that WALTER is set to work some dates on the main roster in WWE. The star is advertised for the company’s UK tour next month, currently planned to appear on thr[...]

Eric Bischoff Unleashes On Tony Khan For Comments About Ted Turner

Eric Bischoff's war of words with Tony Khan has now escalated following remarks made by Tony Khan, in which he stated WCW would still be in business and on TNT if Ted Turner "knew 1%" of what he knows[...] Oct 27 - Eric Bischoff's war of words with Tony Khan has now escalated following remarks made by Tony Khan, in which he stated WCW would still be in business and on TNT if Ted Turner "knew 1%" of what he knows[...]

Halloween Havoc: Tommaso Ciampa Defeated Bron Breakker, Retains NXT Championship

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship during Halloween Havoc on USA Network tonight. It was reported earlier on Tuesday by @WrestleVotes on Twitter that tonight would s[...] Oct 26 - Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship during Halloween Havoc on USA Network tonight. It was reported earlier on Tuesday by @WrestleVotes on Twitter that tonight would s[...]

Halloween Havoc: Imperium Win NXT Tag Team Championships

During a lumberjack match on tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special on USA Network, Imperium defeated MSK to win the NXT World Tag Team Championships. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel won the bel[...] Oct 26 - During a lumberjack match on tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special on USA Network, Imperium defeated MSK to win the NXT World Tag Team Championships. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel won the bel[...]

The Uso’s Younger Brother Debuts At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut during Halloween Havoc on USA Network and he might look familiar. Siko, real name Josephy Fatu is The Uso’s younger brother. Sikoa came out during a segment w[...] Oct 26 - Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut during Halloween Havoc on USA Network and he might look familiar. Siko, real name Josephy Fatu is The Uso’s younger brother. Sikoa came out during a segment w[...]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/26/21

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (October 26, 2021) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to Halloween Havo[...] Oct 26 - WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (October 26, 2021) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to Halloween Havo[...]

Halloween Havoc: Mandy Rose Wins WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Mandy Rose has won the NXT Women’s Championship during tonight’s Halloween Havoc special on USA Network. The finish came in the No DQ match when a hooded person hit Raquel Gonzalez with a[...] Oct 26 - Mandy Rose has won the NXT Women’s Championship during tonight’s Halloween Havoc special on USA Network. The finish came in the No DQ match when a hooded person hit Raquel Gonzalez with a[...]

Greg Hamilton Reportedly Released By WWE

WWE has reportedly released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, according to PWInsider. Hamilton has removed references of WWE from his social media. We reported a few days ago that Hamilton was upset [...] Oct 26 - WWE has reportedly released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, according to PWInsider. Hamilton has removed references of WWE from his social media. We reported a few days ago that Hamilton was upset [...]

AEW Dark Results (October 26th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. Here we are, back for another exciting episode of AEW programming and tonight being Tuesday must mean that it's time for the 114th episode of AEW Dark! We have [...] Oct 26 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. Here we are, back for another exciting episode of AEW programming and tonight being Tuesday must mean that it's time for the 114th episode of AEW Dark! We have [...]

Halloween Havoc: Toxic Attraction Win NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opened with a title change. The first match of the spooky special saw a Triple Threat NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Scareway to Hell Ladder m[...] Oct 26 - Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opened with a title change. The first match of the spooky special saw a Triple Threat NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Scareway to Hell Ladder m[...]

Shawn Michaels Discusses Taking Over For Triple H in NXT

Following Triple H's hospitalization for a heart issue in early September, Shawn Michaels stepped in to take over NXT in his absence. Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated about taking over for The G[...] Oct 26 - Following Triple H's hospitalization for a heart issue in early September, Shawn Michaels stepped in to take over NXT in his absence. Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated about taking over for The G[...]

Chris Hero Recalls Getting Fired From WWE In 2013

During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back in 2013. “They gave me 30 days of like, 'H[...] Oct 26 - During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back in 2013. “They gave me 30 days of like, 'H[...]