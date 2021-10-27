Mandy Rose Comments On Winning WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez to win the WWE Women's NXT Title on this week’s episode of Halloween Havoc on USA Network.

Today Rose spoke about her big win on WWE The Bump.

“It felt really good waking up as champion,” Rose indicated with a smile. “I’m really excited! This has been a long time coming. I put in the work, and I feel like it’s well deserved.”

“I’ve been making waves since I’ve been in NXT. I think, sometimes, you never know what the reason may be or why you’re there. But at the end of the day, no matter what it is, or wherever I am, all the way since my bodybuilding days to Tough Enough to WWE, no matter what it is, I just show out,” Rose declared. “I put in the work. I’m a true believer that you gotta take risks in life. At the end of the day, I was given this opportunity to go to NXT. I don’t really know why; it doesn’t really matter. I know that I was going to show up and show out, and that’s what I did.”