Bryan Danielson Discusses How His Ring Style Has Changed In AEW

During an interview with WEEI in Boston, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed being more "judicious" with regards to his ring style in AEW compared to WWE:

Here is what Danielson said:

“I’m a little more judicious, but, realistically, the big thing that has changed, and this was a choice when I re-signed my last WWE contract and when I came to AEW, and one of the benefits of AEW, is that I need to be doing less matches because I like to go hard. If you tell me, ‘Go a little bit lighter today,’ it’s easy to say but in practice it doesn’t work like that. I don’t care if there are 20,000 people like at Arthur Ashe Stadium or if there are 85 people, and I’ve wrestled in front of less than a 100 people many times, the people still pay their money to see the show and you want to give them a great show. It’s hard for people like me to pull back. Really, it’s about doing a less number of matches per year and focusing on the quality of those matches and making sure I give the live crowd something they are happy they paid their money to see.”