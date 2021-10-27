Maria Kanellis Discusses Her Working Relationship With Paul Heyman
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2021
Maria Kanellis recently appeared as a guest on "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette" during which she discussed her working relationship with Paul Heyman.
Here is what she said:
“It’s funny because I still work with him and I ask him stuff. I want his feedback. I want to know what he thinks. When I started in wrestling, I worked originally down in Ohio Valley Wrestling and Paul was writing the show. He invited me to come early, read the script, and see what he had planned out for other people.
"I was dating Punk at the time, so it was both of them that I was literally getting an education on wrestling, the history of wrestling, every part of wrestling I was learning from both of them. I’ve always had a fantastic relationship with him. Do we butt heads? Of course we do, but I think that’s what I like is that he is a person that will challenge me on something. He also thinks like I can conquer mountains, and so I do.”
Check out the complete interview at
Apple.com.
