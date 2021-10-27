WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MLW Announces Opponent For nZo At War Chamber Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2021

MLW Announces Opponent For nZo At War Chamber Event

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar nZo (Enzo Amore) will make his MLW debut next month at the War Chamber event.

The following was issued announcing his opppmnent and details on the event:

nZo vs. Matt Cross signed for next Saturday in Philly
nZo makes his MLW debut against the dangerous veteran Cross

Tickets Available NOW at MLWLive.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced nZo vs. Matt Cross for War Chamber, Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The “Real 1” is coming to MLW and says he is coming for heads when he steps into the ring next Saturday in the historic 2300 Arena. Standing across from the “Certified G” will be one of the most experienced grapplers in Matt Cross.

With nZo putting in double sessions at his gym in New Jersey, the fighter/recording artist promises to make a statement in his debut.

🎟 Buy tickets: www.MLWLive.com.

Competing in 28 countries and claiming dozens of belts throughout his career, Matt Cross promises to put nZo in deep waters, relying on his his speed and aerial attacks. nZo isn’t backing down, readying to bring the fight Cross.

Will Cross clinch a victory and play spoiler to nZo’s much talked about debut? Will nZo stamp his first “W” in MLW and fast track himself into title contention?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 6. Buy tickets at https://www.MLWLive.com.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:
Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

OPERA CUP FINALS

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship
Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!
Aramis vs. Arez

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 • TJP • Alicia Atout • Warhorse • KC Navarro • King Mo • Sea Stars • Calvin Tankman. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLWLive.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
6:45 p.m.: Showtime


