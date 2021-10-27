Greg Hamilton Issues Statement On WWE Departure

Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson) has issued the following statement confirming he has departed WWE. It appears his departure was a mutual decision and he intends to focus on his family going forward.

He wrote the following:

"After 6 years and 52 weeks a year, it’s time to say “goodbye.First and foremost, don’t let the internet or social media gas you up; this was a mutual respect departure from a great company. Nothing but respect from both sides. It’s business. Also understand that what you see on social media is exactly that. It’s not real life. Especially for your favorite Superstars. They are human beings with real lives, and INCREDIBLE human beings. The hate, the bullying….that is read and internalized by real human beings….not characters. That needs to be said for my friends.

And as I get older, my mother is in her 70’s; my sister Jessi who has cerebral palsy…those are my priorities. Not chasing fame, not being on television. 52 weeks a year became too much. Without our mental health, we have nothing. But man…..what a ride….there are truly no fans like the #WWEuniverse. Wow. 6 continents over 6 years; embracing your love and passion has truly changed me as a person. I am forever grateful."