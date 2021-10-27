WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

WWE Launching NFT Platform With FOX For Licensed Digital Tokens and Collectible

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2021

WWE Launching NFT Platform With FOX For Licensed Digital Tokens and Collectible

WWE issued the following:

WWE® and FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to Launch NFT Marketplace for Digital WWE Collectibles

Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership Represents Blockchain Creative Labs’ First Third-Party Collaboration

STAMFORD, Conn. & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Blockchain Creative Labs, the new non-fungible token (NFT) business and creative studio formed by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment, today announced an exclusive multi-year agreement to launch an NFT marketplace for licensed digital WWE tokens and collectibles. The partnership marks Blockchain Creative Labs’ first-ever content alliance with an external property beyond FOX.

In collaboration with Blockchain Creative Labs, WWE will create authentic NFTs that celebrate the company’s entire catalog of digital assets, including its most iconic moments, past and present WWE Superstars and premier events, such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Powered by Eluvio’s eco-friendly blockchain technology, the marketplace will serve as a hub for consumers to purchase, trade, sell and store digital tokens that will be authenticated through Eluvio’s blockchain and will be interoperable across Ethereum and other blockchains. The marketplace’s name and launch date will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Blockchain Creative Labs has quickly become a leader in the space with an incredible executive team that truly understands the NFT arena and its tremendous potential,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “This new partnership allows us to deepen our relationship with FOX, as we continue to explore new and creative ways to engage our passionate fanbase.”

“Blockchain Creative Labs is excited to partner with WWE in launching its official NFT ecosystem. We know WWE’s passionate fan community will love owning authentic digital goods across the organization’s creative universe — from past and present stars to classic, culture-defining moments,” said Scott Greenberg, CEO of Blockchain Creative Labs and Co-Founder/CEO of Bento Box Entertainment. “Our NFT studio is all about enabling fans to own NFTs and tokens that carry utility and social clout directly from the creators and brands they are passionate about, spanning animation, sports, shows and movies to music, books, art, pop culture and every other Web3-powered media asset you can possibly imagine.”

To participate in the WWE NFT marketplace, fans create a secure and easy-to-use WWE digital wallet through Eluvio that acts as a vault and enables consumers to purchase collectibles using traditional currency or cryptocurrency.

Today’s announcement represents the second partnership between WWE and FOX. In October 2019, FOX Sports began to broadcast “Friday Night SmackDown,” which airs 52 weeks a year, live in primetime from 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT, and will play an important role in promoting the marketplace to WWE fans.

Earlier this year, FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment entered the NFT business with the formation of Blockchain Creative Labs and a $100 million creator fund to identify growth opportunities in the space. In addition to the WWE NFT Marketplace, Blockchain Creative Labs recently launched “The MaskVerse” for FOX’s “The Masked Singer,” and will also launch a dedicated digital Marketplace for Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Harmon’s upcoming animated comedy, KRAPOPOLIS, marking the first animated series to be curated entirely on the blockchain

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Blockchain Creative Labs

Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL), a new business and creative studio formed in 2021 by FOX Entertainment and its Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, provides content creators, IP owners and advertising partners end-to-end blockchain computer ecosystem solutions to build, launch, manage and sell Non-Fungible Token (NFT) content and experiences, and fungible tokens, as well as digital goods and assets. BCL also manages a $100 million creator fund, established by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box, which identifies growth opportunities in the NFT space. In August of 2021, Fox Corporation made a strategic investment in Eluvio, a global pioneer for managing, distributing and monetizing premium content via blockchain, that will provide the underlying technology platform for BCL.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, results of operations and financial condition; entering, maintaining and renewing major distribution agreements; a rapidly evolving media landscape; WWE Network (including the risk that we are unable to attract, retain and renew subscribers); our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; the possibility of a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; the continued importance of key performers and the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and greater financial resources or marketplace presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets including possible disruptions and reputational risks; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events including without limitation, claims alleging traumatic brain injury; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or complementary businesses and/or strategic investments; our computer systems and online operations; privacy norms and regulations; a possible decline in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our indebtedness including our convertible notes; litigation; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance, which could adversely affect our stock; Vincent K. McMahon exercises control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock; a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could lower our stock price; and the volatility of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and historical and projected cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date made and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #fox #blockchain creative labs
https://wrestlr.me/71690/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 27
Reports On Which Producers Worked On Which Segments For Last Friday's SmackDown
Fightful Select has provided some backstage updates on last Friday night's edition of SmackDown, which you can check out below. The segment with King Woods and Hit Row were produced by Shane Helms.[...]
Oct 27 - Fightful Select has provided some backstage updates on last Friday night's edition of SmackDown, which you can check out below. The segment with King Woods and Hit Row were produced by Shane Helms.[...]
Oct 27
WWE Asks Fans Not To Boo MSK
WWE fans have recently been turning on MSK at shows, with the pair of babyfaces getting boos from the crowds during NXT shows. There have been several reports about a group of fans that have intending[...]
Oct 27 - WWE fans have recently been turning on MSK at shows, with the pair of babyfaces getting boos from the crowds during NXT shows. There have been several reports about a group of fans that have intending[...]
Oct 27
Molly Holly Praises Trish Stratus' Willingness To Learn
During an appearance on Shoot Interviews with Chris Hero, Molly Holly recalled working with Trish Stratus in WWE. "She was great to work with because she was willing to listen but also passionate a[...]
Oct 27 - During an appearance on Shoot Interviews with Chris Hero, Molly Holly recalled working with Trish Stratus in WWE. "She was great to work with because she was willing to listen but also passionate a[...]
Oct 27
Mandy Rose Comments On Winning WWE NXT Women’s Championship
Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez to win the WWE Women's NXT Title on this week’s episode of Halloween Havoc on USA Network. Today Rose spoke about her big win on WWE The Bump.  “[...]
Oct 27 - Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez to win the WWE Women's NXT Title on this week’s episode of Halloween Havoc on USA Network. Today Rose spoke about her big win on WWE The Bump.  “[...]
Oct 27
Bryan Danielson Discusses How His Ring Style Has Changed In AEW
During an interview with WEEI in Boston, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed being more "judicious" with regards to his ring style in AEW compared to WWE: Here is what Danielson said: “I&r[...]
Oct 27 - During an interview with WEEI in Boston, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed being more "judicious" with regards to his ring style in AEW compared to WWE: Here is what Danielson said: “I&r[...]
Oct 27
Rey Mysterio Believes Feud With Finn Balor Would Be 'Something Special'
Rey Mysterio has stated in an interview withGraham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report that a singles match with Finn Balor, would be ‘something special’ and something he hopes to happen. Mys[...]
Oct 27 - Rey Mysterio has stated in an interview withGraham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report that a singles match with Finn Balor, would be ‘something special’ and something he hopes to happen. Mys[...]
Oct 27
Maria Kanellis Discusses Her Working Relationship With Paul Heyman
Maria Kanellis recently appeared as a guest on "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette" during which she discussed her working relationship with Paul Heyman. Here is what she said: “It’s fu[...]
Oct 27 - Maria Kanellis recently appeared as a guest on "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette" during which she discussed her working relationship with Paul Heyman. Here is what she said: “It’s fu[...]
Oct 27
MLW Announces Opponent For nZo At War Chamber Event
As previously reported, former WWE Superstar nZo (Enzo Amore) will make his MLW debut next month at the War Chamber event. The following was issued announcing his opppmnent and details on the event:[...]
Oct 27 - As previously reported, former WWE Superstar nZo (Enzo Amore) will make his MLW debut next month at the War Chamber event. The following was issued announcing his opppmnent and details on the event:[...]
Oct 27
New Trademark For The Undertaker Filed By WWE
WWE has filed a trademark for The Undertaker. The company made the trademark request on October 22, 2021, to secure the rights to the term "Undertaker" for merchandising purposes: Here is the descri[...]
Oct 27 - WWE has filed a trademark for The Undertaker. The company made the trademark request on October 22, 2021, to secure the rights to the term "Undertaker" for merchandising purposes: Here is the descri[...]
Oct 27
Greg Hamilton Issues Statement On WWE Departure
Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson) has issued the following statement confirming he has departed WWE. It appears his departure was a mutual decision and he intends to focus on his family going forward. He w[...]
Oct 27 - Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson) has issued the following statement confirming he has departed WWE. It appears his departure was a mutual decision and he intends to focus on his family going forward. He w[...]
Oct 27
WWE Launching NFT Platform With FOX For Licensed Digital Tokens and Collectible
WWE issued the following: WWE® and FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to Launch NFT Marketplace for Digital WWE Collectibles Exclusive Multi-Year Part[...]
Oct 27 - WWE issued the following: WWE® and FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to Launch NFT Marketplace for Digital WWE Collectibles Exclusive Multi-Year Part[...]

Oct 27
Tonight's AEW Dynamite Match Card (10/27/2021)
Tonight, AEW Dynamite returns home to Wednesday nights with an action packed night. Here is the scheduled card for tonight's show. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Jon Moxley vs. 10 of the D[...]
Oct 27 - Tonight, AEW Dynamite returns home to Wednesday nights with an action packed night. Here is the scheduled card for tonight's show. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Jon Moxley vs. 10 of the D[...]
Oct 27
WALTER Is Being Advertised For WWE's UK Tour
It is being reported by Fightful that WALTER is set to work some dates on the main roster in WWE. The star is advertised for the company’s UK tour next month, currently planned to appear on thr[...]
Oct 27 - It is being reported by Fightful that WALTER is set to work some dates on the main roster in WWE. The star is advertised for the company’s UK tour next month, currently planned to appear on thr[...]
Oct 27
Eric Bischoff Unleashes On Tony Khan For Comments About Ted Turner
Eric Bischoff's war of words with Tony Khan has now escalated following remarks made by Tony Khan, in which he stated WCW would still be in business and on TNT if Ted Turner "knew 1%" of what he knows[...]
Oct 27 - Eric Bischoff's war of words with Tony Khan has now escalated following remarks made by Tony Khan, in which he stated WCW would still be in business and on TNT if Ted Turner "knew 1%" of what he knows[...]
Oct 26
Halloween Havoc: Tommaso Ciampa Defeated Bron Breakker, Retains NXT Championship
Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship during Halloween Havoc on USA Network tonight. It was reported earlier on Tuesday by @WrestleVotes on Twitter that tonight would s[...]
Oct 26 - Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship during Halloween Havoc on USA Network tonight. It was reported earlier on Tuesday by @WrestleVotes on Twitter that tonight would s[...]
Oct 26
Halloween Havoc: Imperium Win NXT Tag Team Championships
During a lumberjack match on tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special on USA Network, Imperium defeated MSK to win the NXT World Tag Team Championships. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel won the bel[...]
Oct 26 - During a lumberjack match on tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special on USA Network, Imperium defeated MSK to win the NXT World Tag Team Championships. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel won the bel[...]
Oct 26
The Uso’s Younger Brother Debuts At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut during Halloween Havoc on USA Network and he might look familiar. Siko, real name Josephy Fatu is The Uso’s younger brother. Sikoa came out during a segment w[...]
Oct 26 - Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut during Halloween Havoc on USA Network and he might look familiar. Siko, real name Josephy Fatu is The Uso’s younger brother. Sikoa came out during a segment w[...]
Oct 26
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/26/21
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (October 26, 2021) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.   Welcome to Halloween Havo[...]
Oct 26 - WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (October 26, 2021) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.   Welcome to Halloween Havo[...]
Oct 26
Halloween Havoc: Mandy Rose Wins WWE NXT Women’s Championship
Mandy Rose has won the NXT Women’s Championship during tonight’s Halloween Havoc special on USA Network. The finish came in the No DQ match when a hooded person hit Raquel Gonzalez with a[...]
Oct 26 - Mandy Rose has won the NXT Women’s Championship during tonight’s Halloween Havoc special on USA Network. The finish came in the No DQ match when a hooded person hit Raquel Gonzalez with a[...]
Oct 26
Greg Hamilton Reportedly Released By WWE
WWE has reportedly released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, according to PWInsider. Hamilton has removed references of WWE from his social media. We reported a few days ago that Hamilton was upset [...]
Oct 26 - WWE has reportedly released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, according to PWInsider. Hamilton has removed references of WWE from his social media. We reported a few days ago that Hamilton was upset [...]
Oct 26
AEW Dark Results (October 26th 2021)
It's Tuesday, you know what that means. Here we are, back for another exciting episode of AEW programming and tonight being Tuesday must mean that it's time for the 114th episode of AEW Dark! We have [...]
Oct 26 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. Here we are, back for another exciting episode of AEW programming and tonight being Tuesday must mean that it's time for the 114th episode of AEW Dark! We have [...]
Oct 26
Halloween Havoc: Toxic Attraction Win NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opened with a title change. The first match of the spooky special saw a Triple Threat NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Scareway to Hell Ladder m[...]
Oct 26 - Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opened with a title change. The first match of the spooky special saw a Triple Threat NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Scareway to Hell Ladder m[...]
Oct 26
Shawn Michaels Discusses Taking Over For Triple H in NXT
Following Triple H's hospitalization for a heart issue in early September, Shawn Michaels stepped in to take over NXT in his absence. Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated about taking over for The G[...]
Oct 26 - Following Triple H's hospitalization for a heart issue in early September, Shawn Michaels stepped in to take over NXT in his absence. Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated about taking over for The G[...]
Oct 26
Chris Hero Recalls Getting Fired From WWE In 2013
During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back in 2013. “They gave me 30 days of like, 'H[...]
Oct 26 - During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back in 2013. “They gave me 30 days of like, 'H[...]
Oct 26
Viewership For 'Season Premiere' Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
Monday's October 25 edition of WWE RAW which was hyped as the season premiere saw a viewership increase on last week. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the episode drew an average of 1.658 mill[...]
Oct 26 - Monday's October 25 edition of WWE RAW which was hyped as the season premiere saw a viewership increase on last week. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the episode drew an average of 1.658 mill[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π