Halloween Havoc: Imperium Win NXT Tag Team Championships

Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel won the belts after hitting Wes Lee with the imperial bomb.

During a lumberjack match on tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special on USA Network, Imperium defeated MSK to win the NXT World Tag Team Championships.

Eric Bischoff Unleashes On Tony Khan For Comments About Ted Turner

Eric Bischoff's war of words with Tony Khan has now escalated following remarks made by Tony Khan, in which he stated WCW would still be in business and on TNT if Ted Turner "knew 1%" of what he knows[...] Oct 27 - Eric Bischoff's war of words with Tony Khan has now escalated following remarks made by Tony Khan, in which he stated WCW would still be in business and on TNT if Ted Turner "knew 1%" of what he knows[...]

Halloween Havoc: Tommaso Ciampa Defeated Bron Breakker, Retains NXT Championship

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship during Halloween Havoc on USA Network tonight. It was reported earlier on Tuesday by @WrestleVotes on Twitter that tonight would s[...] Oct 26 - Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship during Halloween Havoc on USA Network tonight. It was reported earlier on Tuesday by @WrestleVotes on Twitter that tonight would s[...]

The Uso’s Younger Brother Debuts At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut during Halloween Havoc on USA Network and he might look familiar. Siko, real name Josephy Fatu is The Uso’s younger brother. Sikoa came out during a segment w[...] Oct 26 - Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut during Halloween Havoc on USA Network and he might look familiar. Siko, real name Josephy Fatu is The Uso’s younger brother. Sikoa came out during a segment w[...]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/26/21

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (October 26, 2021) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to Halloween Havo[...] Oct 26 - WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (October 26, 2021) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to Halloween Havo[...]

Halloween Havoc: Mandy Rose Wins WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Mandy Rose has won the NXT Women’s Championship during tonight’s Halloween Havoc special on USA Network. The finish came in the No DQ match when a hooded person hit Raquel Gonzalez with a[...] Oct 26 - Mandy Rose has won the NXT Women’s Championship during tonight’s Halloween Havoc special on USA Network. The finish came in the No DQ match when a hooded person hit Raquel Gonzalez with a[...]

Greg Hamilton Reportedly Released By WWE

WWE has reportedly released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, according to PWInsider. Hamilton has removed references of WWE from his social media. We reported a few days ago that Hamilton was upset [...] Oct 26 - WWE has reportedly released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, according to PWInsider. Hamilton has removed references of WWE from his social media. We reported a few days ago that Hamilton was upset [...]

AEW Dark Results (October 26th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. Here we are, back for another exciting episode of AEW programming and tonight being Tuesday must mean that it's time for the 114th episode of AEW Dark! We have [...] Oct 26 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. Here we are, back for another exciting episode of AEW programming and tonight being Tuesday must mean that it's time for the 114th episode of AEW Dark! We have [...]

Halloween Havoc: Toxic Attraction Win NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opened with a title change. The first match of the spooky special saw a Triple Threat NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Scareway to Hell Ladder m[...] Oct 26 - Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opened with a title change. The first match of the spooky special saw a Triple Threat NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Scareway to Hell Ladder m[...]

Shawn Michaels Discusses Taking Over For Triple H in NXT

Following Triple H's hospitalization for a heart issue in early September, Shawn Michaels stepped in to take over NXT in his absence. Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated about taking over for The G[...] Oct 26 - Following Triple H's hospitalization for a heart issue in early September, Shawn Michaels stepped in to take over NXT in his absence. Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated about taking over for The G[...]

Chris Hero Recalls Getting Fired From WWE In 2013

During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back in 2013. “They gave me 30 days of like, 'H[...] Oct 26 - During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back in 2013. “They gave me 30 days of like, 'H[...]

Viewership For 'Season Premiere' Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Monday's October 25 edition of WWE RAW which was hyped as the season premiere saw a viewership increase on last week. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the episode drew an average of 1.658 mill[...] Oct 26 - Monday's October 25 edition of WWE RAW which was hyped as the season premiere saw a viewership increase on last week. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the episode drew an average of 1.658 mill[...]

Kevin Owens Thanks The Fans And Praises Rey Mysterio

During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio headlined the show in a ladder match. Rollins won the match and will now go on to face Big E for the WWE[...] Oct 26 - During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio headlined the show in a ladder match. Rollins won the match and will now go on to face Big E for the WWE[...]

Tony Khan Reveals He Rejected WWE Backstage Format For AEW Rampage

During a recent interview with Gavin Bridge at Monaco Streaming Film Festival, AEW Tony Khan revealed he rejected AEW Rampage copying a similar format to WWE Backstage on FOX. Khan revealed he didn't[...] Oct 26 - During a recent interview with Gavin Bridge at Monaco Streaming Film Festival, AEW Tony Khan revealed he rejected AEW Rampage copying a similar format to WWE Backstage on FOX. Khan revealed he didn't[...]

MJF To Set Wrestle On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that MJF will be in action on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.MJF’s opponent has not yet been announced. “In an effort to break @DarbyAllin mentally, the vile [...] Oct 26 - AEW has announced that MJF will be in action on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.MJF’s opponent has not yet been announced. “In an effort to break @DarbyAllin mentally, the vile [...]

WWE Announces Haunted House Title Search For Tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE has announced that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will have to go to Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano’s haunted house to search for the lost NXT North American Title on tonight’s NXT [...] Oct 26 - WWE has announced that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will have to go to Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano’s haunted house to search for the lost NXT North American Title on tonight’s NXT [...]

Braun Strowman Announced For Indy Event In Wisconsin

Adam Scherr, better known as WWE Superstar Braun Strowman now known as “The Titan,” will be appearing at the annual Blizzard Brawl independent wrestling event from Great Lakes Championship[...] Oct 26 - Adam Scherr, better known as WWE Superstar Braun Strowman now known as “The Titan,” will be appearing at the annual Blizzard Brawl independent wrestling event from Great Lakes Championship[...]

NJPW Provides Injury Update On Kota Ibushi

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an update to the condition of top superstar Kota Ibushi: On October 21’s G1 final, Kota Ibushi suffered an injury in the [...] Oct 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an update to the condition of top superstar Kota Ibushi: On October 21’s G1 final, Kota Ibushi suffered an injury in the [...]

Trish Stratus Reveals She Will Be A Judge On Canada’s Got Talent TV Show

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed on social media she will be a judge for the "Canada’s Got Talent" television show on Citytv. The show is set to return to Canadian television in Spr[...] Oct 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed on social media she will be a judge for the "Canada’s Got Talent" television show on Citytv. The show is set to return to Canadian television in Spr[...]

Bryan Danielson Will Debut On AEW Dark on YouTube Tonight

AEW has announced that tonight's AEW Dark will feature the debut of Bryan Danielson. Below is the announced card for the show which airs from 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel: Bryan Dan[...] Oct 26 - AEW has announced that tonight's AEW Dark will feature the debut of Bryan Danielson. Below is the announced card for the show which airs from 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel: Bryan Dan[...]

Tony Nese Has Reportedly Signed With AEW

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese has reportedly signed with AEW after appearing on Dynamite last week. He also worked this past Sunday’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios. During the[...] Oct 26 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese has reportedly signed with AEW after appearing on Dynamite last week. He also worked this past Sunday’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios. During the[...]

The Rock Celebrates His Mother’s Birthday With A Traditional Samoan Dance

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has celebrated his mother’s birthday with a traditional Samoan dance: “Taualuga”. Check out what he posted on Instagram below: “Ha[...] Oct 26 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has celebrated his mother’s birthday with a traditional Samoan dance: “Taualuga”. Check out what he posted on Instagram below: “Ha[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Action-Packed Episode of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network will be the 2021 Halloween Havoc special, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced an absolute action-packed card [...] Oct 26 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network will be the 2021 Halloween Havoc special, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced an absolute action-packed card [...]

Bron Breakker To Get Big Push Starting On Tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is looking toward the future of the NXT brand with Bron Breakker taking the lead as the brand's top name. They also note that Tommaso Cia[...] Oct 26 - Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is looking toward the future of the NXT brand with Bron Breakker taking the lead as the brand's top name. They also note that Tommaso Cia[...]