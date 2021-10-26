Greg Hamilton Reportedly Released By WWE

WWE has reportedly released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, according to PWInsider. Hamilton has removed references of WWE from his social media.

We reported a few days ago that Hamilton was upset with rapper Westside Gunn using his voice on a music track, and threatened to get WWE lawyers to sue him.

Hamilton posted on social media, "Well @westsidegunn @buffalokidsgallery let’s hope that since you STOLE my voice for your incoherent kindergarten fables…that you saved up enough delivering for Door Dash….because….You….are…,” he wrote, adding an angry faced emoji to substitute a word. “You’ll be paying me for years….apologize and I’ll think about not collecting every dime for the rest of your life….or I can just get WWE lawyers….that’s ok too. Settle with my lawyer. And don’t EVER use my voice again….so wrong."

He added, "It was 20k, but at noon eastern it’s $30k and we go to court,"

In a final comment he said, "Tick… tock… the longer this goes, the longer I have in court… you ready to settle or do u wanna dance with WWE lawyers? It’s a slam dunk. Price goes up by the day."

It remains unclear if his release was related to this incident.