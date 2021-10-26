AEW Dark Results (October 26th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. Here we are, back for another exciting episode of AEW programming and tonight being Tuesday must mean that it's time for the 114th episode of AEW Dark! We have the incredible twosome of Taz & Excalibur on the mic doing commentary so let's get straight to the wrestling!

Bobby Fish defeated Invictus Khash via Pinfall (1:51)

We start off with a Bobby Fish match ahead of his clash with CM Punk tomorrow night on Dynamite. He uses this opportunity to show off his excellent MMA/Muay Thai style offence and looks very good doing so. He eventually puts Invictus Khash away with his Knockout Kick to get the victory.

After the match, Tony Schiavone interviews Bobby about tomorrow's match in a very old school territory feeling move. Bobby says we're going to find out how good he is tomorrow because Bobby says it's clobbering time.

Riho defeated Xtina Kay via Pinfall (4:33)

Next up it's the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion, Riho who has a match up with Xtina Kay who lost last night against Ryo Mizunami and Leyla Hirsch whilst tagging with Diamante. Xtina starts off on top early but that's just to allow Riho to do her bridge out spot. Riho gets the majority of the match from here although she does give Xtina a little more offence towards the end before she put her away with the Double Knee Strike or the Somato.

Sammy Guevara Promo

Sammy cuts an in-ring promo in a change of pace for Dark. Sammy talks up his title match with Ethan Page tomorrow on Dynamite. He asks what Ethan is going to do when he fails again like he's always been doing. He hopes Ethan is ready to kill tomorrow because Sammy is ready to die. Ethan then comes out and reminds Sammy of all the things he did to Darby as proof he's ready to kill. He says that everybody loves Sammy being champion because he's a civilian like everyone who's a fan whereas Ethan owns the room and is better than everyone else. Ethan says he's going to become TNT Champion tomorrow and he's going to make sure of it tonight. At that point Sammy gets attacked from behind by Scorpio Sky and he and Ethan beat Sammy down until Santana & Ortiz make the save for him.

Eddie Kingston defeated Jack Evans via Submission (4:22)

Jack Evans with no hair is a weird sight. Poor dude has shaved his face too and now looks about 12 years old. I hope he got paid well for that sacrifice. Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston wouldn't suit anything other than a shaved head! Eddie has a big match with Bryan Danielson to come in the eliminator tournament so this result is never really in doubt but Jack Evans does a tremendous job of making us doubt that early on. Jack is on offence about 75% of this match but Eddie eventually manages to get a Submission from a Stretch Plum after the Backfist and Backdrop Suplex.

Dante Martin w/ Lio Rush defeated JDX via Pinfall (2:53)

This is the first match that Dante has Lio in his corner and I'm really excited to see where this storyline between those two, the Sydals and Darius Martin (once he's recovered) goes. Dante spends the entirety of this match on the offence practically and gets the win with his Double Jump Moonsault which he hits at the second time of asking.

Tony Schiavone comes out to interview Dante and Lio after the match and asks about the tag match that Lio and Dante have with Matt and Mike Sydal coming up. Lio says that Dante will prove to everyone including himself that he's one of the best young wrestlers in the world. He also says that they will put the Sydals away on Friday because Matt can't do stuff for Dante that Lio can. He also names their team "Highest Flight".

Adam Cole Interview

Tony Schiavone asks Adam Cole about he and the Elite beating up Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy recently. Adam says that he told Jungle Boy to wake up because there's a reason that this place is called All Elite Wrestling because the Elite are the building blocks of AEW. He says if people think what they did to Jungle Boy was bad, they haven't seen anything yet

Jade Cargill Interview

Tony manages to teleport to somewhere else to interview Jade Cargill but it's Mark Sterling doing all the talking as usual. He says that Jade got a Bye because she's been beating everyone! This is a bit of a nothing segment.

Tiger Ruas defeated DJ Brown via Pinfall (0:15)

Tiger Ruas is someone we haven't seen much of but he looks like a beast. He puts away DJ Brown with one single Spinning Back Kick. Wow.

Tony Schiavone asks Tiger what's next for him and he says he's here to fight all of the All Elite talent that are here and begs for more of a challenge next time because his Technique is incredible.

Diamante defeated Skyler Moore via Submission (1:20)

Diamante and Skyler Moore have a bit of a striking battle to begin with but eventually Diamante is too strong and quickly puts her away with a Submission hold.

Tony Nese Interview

Schiavone is earning his money tonight. He asks Tony Nese what he's doing here and he says that AEW is the perfect place for the Premier Athlete and he's going to start picking off people who don't deserve to be in AEW, starting with Fuego Del Sol next week.

10 w/ -1 defeated Shayne Stetson via Submission (0:56)

10 hits the Full Nelson quickly and gets the win here ahead of his match with Jon Moxley tomorrow night.

Too Fast Too Fuego (Fuego Del Sol & Fuego Two) defeated Kidd Bandit & Dean Alexander via Pinfall (5:52)

Fuego Two starts us off here and he's such a big fan of Cody Rhodes that he's copied his tattoos. The crowd loves Fuego Dos as Excalibur calls him and he and Fuego One look to be in full control against Kidd Bandit who looks like the Lovechild of that 69 bloke and Marko Stunt. Eventually though, Fuego two gets in a bit of trouble but manages to get out of it with a Powerbomb and make the tag to his partner! Fuego Del Sol runs wild on Dean Alexander and almost gets the win but Bandit breaks it up. Alexander almost then gets the win with a Tombstone Piledriver but the other Fuego makes the save. Del Sol eventually manages to hit the the Tornado DDT (did you know he's the master?!) and he gets the pin as Too Fast Too Fuego are victorious. This match had me smiling the entire time!

Bryan Danielson defeated Aaron Solo w/ QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto via Submission (9:34)

If you'd told me two years ago, we'd get the American Dragon wrestling for free on YouTube on AEW Dark, I'd have considered getting you sectioned, but here we are! Aaron Solo gets what must be an absolute dream match for him here against Bryan Danielson and we start off with some technical wrestling which obviously Danielson gets the better of. He controls the early exchanges and goes for the Cross Arm Breaker but can't get it in properly. Danielson only loses control when the referee is distracted by Solo and QT chokes Danielson on the bottom rope. From here, Solo begins to gain momentum and QT gets involved when he can but Danielson comes back into it with his Running Elbow. He regains the advantage and it's all Bryan from there until once again, the numbers game comes into play as this time, QT distracts the ref and Comoroto grabs Danielson's ankle. From that, Solo manages to hit a Spinning Kick to get back on top. Eventually though, while Solo is looking to put him away, Danielson transitions into the Lebell lock to get the Submission victory. Danielson vs Kingston on Rampage Friday. Don't miss it.

See you tomorrow for AEW Dynamite!