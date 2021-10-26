WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

AEW Dark Results (October 26th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Oct 26, 2021

AEW Dark Results (October 26th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. Here we are, back for another exciting episode of AEW programming and tonight being Tuesday must mean that it's time for the 114th episode of AEW Dark! We have the incredible twosome of Taz & Excalibur on the mic doing commentary so let's get straight to the wrestling!

Bobby Fish defeated Invictus Khash via Pinfall (1:51)

We start off with a Bobby Fish match ahead of his clash with CM Punk tomorrow night on Dynamite. He uses this opportunity to show off his excellent MMA/Muay Thai style offence and looks very good doing so. He eventually puts Invictus Khash away with his Knockout Kick to get the victory.

After the match, Tony Schiavone interviews Bobby about tomorrow's match in a very old school territory feeling move. Bobby says we're going to find out how good he is tomorrow because Bobby says it's clobbering time.

Riho defeated Xtina Kay via Pinfall (4:33)

Next up it's the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion, Riho who has a match up with Xtina Kay who lost last night against Ryo Mizunami and Leyla Hirsch whilst tagging with Diamante. Xtina starts off on top early but that's just to allow Riho to do her bridge out spot. Riho gets the majority of the match from here although she does give Xtina a little more offence towards the end before she put her away with the Double Knee Strike or the Somato.

Sammy Guevara Promo

Sammy cuts an in-ring promo in a change of pace for Dark. Sammy talks up his title match with Ethan Page tomorrow on Dynamite. He asks what Ethan is going to do when he fails again like he's always been doing. He hopes Ethan is ready to kill tomorrow because Sammy is ready to die. Ethan then comes out and reminds Sammy of all the things he did to Darby as proof he's ready to kill. He says that everybody loves Sammy being champion because he's a civilian like everyone who's a fan whereas Ethan owns the room and is better than everyone else. Ethan says he's going to become TNT Champion tomorrow and he's going to make sure of it tonight. At that point Sammy gets attacked from behind by Scorpio Sky and he and Ethan beat Sammy down until Santana & Ortiz make the save for him.

Eddie Kingston defeated Jack Evans via Submission (4:22)

Jack Evans with no hair is a weird sight. Poor dude has shaved his face too and now looks about 12 years old. I hope he got paid well for that sacrifice. Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston wouldn't suit anything other than a shaved head! Eddie has a big match with Bryan Danielson to come in the eliminator tournament so this result is never really in doubt but Jack Evans does a tremendous job of making us doubt that early on. Jack is on offence about 75% of this match but Eddie eventually manages to get a Submission from a Stretch Plum after the Backfist and Backdrop Suplex.

Dante Martin w/ Lio Rush defeated JDX via Pinfall (2:53)

This is the first match that Dante has Lio in his corner and I'm really excited to see where this storyline between those two, the Sydals and Darius Martin (once he's recovered) goes. Dante spends the entirety of this match on the offence practically and gets the win with his Double Jump Moonsault which he hits at the second time of asking.

Tony Schiavone comes out to interview Dante and Lio after the match and asks about the tag match that Lio and Dante have with Matt and Mike Sydal coming up. Lio says that Dante will prove to everyone including himself that he's one of the best young wrestlers in the world. He also says that they will put the Sydals away on Friday because Matt can't do stuff for Dante that Lio can. He also names their team "Highest Flight".

Adam Cole Interview

Tony Schiavone asks Adam Cole about he and the Elite beating up Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy recently. Adam says that he told Jungle Boy to wake up because there's a reason that this place is called All Elite Wrestling because the Elite are the building blocks of AEW. He says if people think what they did to Jungle Boy was bad, they haven't seen anything yet

Jade Cargill Interview

Tony manages to teleport to somewhere else to interview Jade Cargill but it's Mark Sterling doing all the talking as usual. He says that Jade got a Bye because she's been beating everyone! This is a bit of a nothing segment.

Tiger Ruas defeated DJ Brown via Pinfall (0:15)

Tiger Ruas is someone we haven't seen much of but he looks like a beast. He puts away DJ Brown with one single Spinning Back Kick. Wow.

Tony Schiavone asks Tiger what's next for him and he says he's here to fight all of the All Elite talent that are here and begs for more of a challenge next time because his Technique is incredible.

Diamante defeated Skyler Moore via Submission (1:20)

Diamante and Skyler Moore have a bit of a striking battle to begin with but eventually Diamante is too strong and quickly puts her away with a Submission hold.

Tony Nese Interview

Schiavone is earning his money tonight. He asks Tony Nese what he's doing here and he says that AEW is the perfect place for the Premier Athlete and he's going to start picking off people who don't deserve to be in AEW, starting with Fuego Del Sol next week.

10 w/ -1 defeated Shayne Stetson via Submission (0:56)

10 hits the Full Nelson quickly and gets the win here ahead of his match with Jon Moxley tomorrow night.

Too Fast Too Fuego (Fuego Del Sol & Fuego Two) defeated Kidd Bandit & Dean Alexander via Pinfall (5:52)

Fuego Two starts us off here and he's such a big fan of Cody Rhodes that he's copied his tattoos. The crowd loves Fuego Dos as Excalibur calls him and he and Fuego One look to be in full control against Kidd Bandit who looks like the Lovechild of that 69 bloke and Marko Stunt. Eventually though, Fuego two gets in a bit of trouble but manages to get out of it with a Powerbomb and make the tag to his partner! Fuego Del Sol runs wild on Dean Alexander and almost gets the win but Bandit breaks it up. Alexander almost then gets the win with a Tombstone Piledriver but the other Fuego makes the save. Del Sol eventually manages to hit the the Tornado DDT (did you know he's the master?!) and he gets the pin as Too Fast Too Fuego are victorious. This match had me smiling the entire time!

Bryan Danielson defeated Aaron Solo w/ QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto via Submission (9:34)

If you'd told me two years ago, we'd get the American Dragon wrestling for free on YouTube on AEW Dark, I'd have considered getting you sectioned, but here we are! Aaron Solo gets what must be an absolute dream match for him here against Bryan Danielson and we start off with some technical wrestling which obviously Danielson gets the better of. He controls the early exchanges and goes for the Cross Arm Breaker but can't get it in properly. Danielson only loses control when the referee is distracted by Solo and QT chokes Danielson on the bottom rope. From here, Solo begins to gain momentum and QT gets involved when he can but Danielson comes back into it with his Running Elbow. He regains the advantage and it's all Bryan from there until once again, the numbers game comes into play as this time, QT distracts the ref and Comoroto grabs Danielson's ankle. From that, Solo manages to hit a Spinning Kick to get back on top. Eventually though, while Solo is looking to put him away, Danielson transitions into the Lebell lock to get the Submission victory. Danielson vs Kingston on Rampage Friday. Don't miss it.

See you tomorrow for AEW Dynamite! Catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy if you can't wait until then. Adios!


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #aew dark
https://wrestlr.me/71680/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 27
Eric Bischoff Unleashes On Tony Khan For Comments About Ted Turner
Eric Bischoff's war of words with Tony Khan has now escalated following remarks made by Tony Khan, in which he stated WCW would still be in business a[...]
Oct 27 - Eric Bischoff's war of words with Tony Khan has now escalated following remarks made by Tony Khan, in which he stated WCW would still be in business a[...]
Oct 26
Halloween Havoc: Tommaso Ciampa Defeated Bron Breakker, Retains NXT Championship
Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship during Halloween Havoc on USA Network tonight. It was reported earlier on Tuesda[...]
Oct 26 - Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship during Halloween Havoc on USA Network tonight. It was reported earlier on Tuesda[...]
Oct 26
Halloween Havoc: Imperium Win NXT Tag Team Championships
During a lumberjack match on tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special on USA Network, Imperium defeated MSK to win the NXT World Tag Team Championshi[...]
Oct 26 - During a lumberjack match on tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special on USA Network, Imperium defeated MSK to win the NXT World Tag Team Championshi[...]
Oct 26
The Uso’s Younger Brother Debuts At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut during Halloween Havoc on USA Network and he might look familiar. Siko, real name Josephy Fatu is The Uso’s y[...]
Oct 26 - Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut during Halloween Havoc on USA Network and he might look familiar. Siko, real name Josephy Fatu is The Uso’s y[...]
Oct 26
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/26/21
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (October 26, 2021) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan [...]
Oct 26 - WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (October 26, 2021) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan [...]
Oct 26
Halloween Havoc: Mandy Rose Wins WWE NXT Women’s Championship
Mandy Rose has won the NXT Women’s Championship during tonight’s Halloween Havoc special on USA Network. The finish came in the No DQ mat[...]
Oct 26 - Mandy Rose has won the NXT Women’s Championship during tonight’s Halloween Havoc special on USA Network. The finish came in the No DQ mat[...]
Oct 26
Greg Hamilton Reportedly Released By WWE
WWE has reportedly released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, according to PWInsider. Hamilton has removed references of WWE from his social media. We re[...]
Oct 26 - WWE has reportedly released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, according to PWInsider. Hamilton has removed references of WWE from his social media. We re[...]
Oct 26
AEW Dark Results (October 26th 2021)
It's Tuesday, you know what that means. Here we are, back for another exciting episode of AEW programming and tonight being Tuesday must mean that it'[...]
Oct 26 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. Here we are, back for another exciting episode of AEW programming and tonight being Tuesday must mean that it'[...]
Oct 26
Halloween Havoc: Toxic Attraction Win NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opened with a title change. The first match of the spooky special saw a Triple Threat NXT Women&rsquo[...]
Oct 26 - Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opened with a title change. The first match of the spooky special saw a Triple Threat NXT Women&rsquo[...]
Oct 26
Shawn Michaels Discusses Taking Over For Triple H in NXT
Following Triple H's hospitalization for a heart issue in early September, Shawn Michaels stepped in to take over NXT in his absence. Michaels spoke w[...]
Oct 26 - Following Triple H's hospitalization for a heart issue in early September, Shawn Michaels stepped in to take over NXT in his absence. Michaels spoke w[...]
Oct 26
Chris Hero Recalls Getting Fired From WWE In 2013
During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back i[...]
Oct 26 - During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back i[...]

Oct 26
Viewership For 'Season Premiere' Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
Monday's October 25 edition of WWE RAW which was hyped as the season premiere saw a viewership increase on last week. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com[...]
Oct 26 - Monday's October 25 edition of WWE RAW which was hyped as the season premiere saw a viewership increase on last week. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com[...]
Oct 26
Kevin Owens Thanks The Fans And Praises Rey Mysterio
During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio headlined the show in a ladder match. Rollins won the [...]
Oct 26 - During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio headlined the show in a ladder match. Rollins won the [...]
Oct 26
Tony Khan Reveals He Rejected WWE Backstage Format For AEW Rampage
During a recent interview with Gavin Bridge at Monaco Streaming Film Festival, AEW Tony Khan revealed he rejected AEW Rampage copying a similar format[...]
Oct 26 - During a recent interview with Gavin Bridge at Monaco Streaming Film Festival, AEW Tony Khan revealed he rejected AEW Rampage copying a similar format[...]
Oct 26
MJF To Set Wrestle On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced that MJF will be in action on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.MJF’s opponent has not yet been announced. “In [...]
Oct 26 - AEW has announced that MJF will be in action on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.MJF’s opponent has not yet been announced. “In [...]
Oct 26
WWE Announces Haunted House Title Search For Tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc
WWE has announced that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will have to go to Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano’s haunted house to search for the los[...]
Oct 26 - WWE has announced that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will have to go to Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano’s haunted house to search for the los[...]
Oct 26
Braun Strowman Announced For Indy Event In Wisconsin
Adam Scherr, better known as WWE Superstar Braun Strowman now known as “The Titan,” will be appearing at the annual Blizzard Brawl indepen[...]
Oct 26 - Adam Scherr, better known as WWE Superstar Braun Strowman now known as “The Titan,” will be appearing at the annual Blizzard Brawl indepen[...]
Oct 26
NJPW Provides Injury Update On Kota Ibushi
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an update to the condition of top superstar Kota Ibushi: On October 21’[...]
Oct 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an update to the condition of top superstar Kota Ibushi: On October 21’[...]
Oct 26
Trish Stratus Reveals She Will Be A Judge On Canada’s Got Talent TV Show
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed on social media she will be a judge for the "Canada’s Got Talent" television show on Citytv. The s[...]
Oct 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed on social media she will be a judge for the "Canada’s Got Talent" television show on Citytv. The s[...]
Oct 26
Bryan Danielson Will Debut On AEW Dark on YouTube Tonight
AEW has announced that tonight's AEW Dark will feature the debut of Bryan Danielson. Below is the announced card for the show which airs from 7 pm ET[...]
Oct 26 - AEW has announced that tonight's AEW Dark will feature the debut of Bryan Danielson. Below is the announced card for the show which airs from 7 pm ET[...]
Oct 26
Tony Nese Has Reportedly Signed With AEW
Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese has reportedly signed with AEW after appearing on Dynamite last week. He also worked this past Sunday&rsqu[...]
Oct 26 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese has reportedly signed with AEW after appearing on Dynamite last week. He also worked this past Sunday&rsqu[...]
Oct 26
The Rock Celebrates His Mother’s Birthday With A Traditional Samoan Dance
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has celebrated his mother’s birthday with a traditional Samoan dance: “Taualuga”.  Check[...]
Oct 26 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has celebrated his mother’s birthday with a traditional Samoan dance: “Taualuga”.  Check[...]
Oct 26
What's Planned For Tonight's Action-Packed Episode of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network will be the 2021 Halloween Havoc special, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. [...]
Oct 26 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network will be the 2021 Halloween Havoc special, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. [...]
Oct 26
Bron Breakker To Get Big Push Starting On Tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is looking toward the future of the NXT brand with Bron Breakker taking the lead as the [...]
Oct 26 - Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is looking toward the future of the NXT brand with Bron Breakker taking the lead as the [...]
Oct 26
IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship Match Added To Battle In The Valley Card
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White will defend his IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at the upcoming Battle [...]
Oct 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White will defend his IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at the upcoming Battle [...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π