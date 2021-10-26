Shawn Michaels Discusses Taking Over For Triple H in NXT

Following Triple H's hospitalization for a heart issue in early September, Shawn Michaels stepped in to take over NXT in his absence. Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated about taking over for The Game.

“Trying to step in and fill his role is impossible to do. Everybody here misses him unbelievably, especially me. But I always go back to this—everything in real life takes precedence over everything else. This was a situation where my best friend needed my help and needed me to step in, so I look at this as an opportunity, in a small way, to thank him for everything he did for me earlier in my career.

“Taking over the responsibilities here is a drop in the bucket compared to what he did for me all those years back. I’m honored to at least have the opportunity to pay him back a little bit and be there for him. That’s what this whole company does—this whole relaunch has been everyone pulling together, and I’m energized and inspired to keep this NXT territory going strong during his absence.”