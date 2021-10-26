Chris Hero Recalls Getting Fired From WWE In 2013

During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back in 2013.

“They gave me 30 days of like, 'Hey, here is your chance to turn it around.' Obviously, I didn't turn it around. The 30 days came upon the following Monday after TV. It's Friday, a day or two after we tape TV. Friday morning, we're at the PC early as hell, all in, and they decide to start shooting practice matches. You had no time to prep, they just gave you a finish and you're just wrestling in front of all 40 of us. I'm watching this and the match is Angelo Dawkins and Cal Jack. He's very new and teaming with Angelo Dawkins against the team of Slate Randall and Yoshi Tatsu.

I'm like, 'Friday morning, we're watching this, what's going to happen?' Yoshi is in there with Dawkins and trying to call spots. He's in a hold and going, 'Hit me.' Dawkins hears 'Headbutt' and he goes BAM! and headbutts him in the face. We're like 'woaahh,' this is the middle of the heat. Slate Randall, LA Knight currently, is going for some type of tag and as a total shoot, from what I believe to be a total shoot, he slips on the ring skirt and falls off, and crumbles to the floor. I'm like, 'What is going on? People are going to get hurt. This is a stupid thing.' Then, I went to the office and got fired.”