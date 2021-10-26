Viewership For 'Season Premiere' Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Monday's October 25 edition of WWE RAW which was hyped as the season premiere saw a viewership increase on last week.

A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the episode drew an average of 1.658 million viewers for the 3-hour live broadcast, which is up from the 1.593 million viewers last week.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored 0.47, which is up from the 0.39 last week. The first hour delivered 1.727 million viewers, the second 1.668 million, and the third and final 1.580 million.

Overall the show ranked #6 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, up one position on last week's #7 ranking.

