Kevin Owens Thanks The Fans And Praises Rey Mysterio

During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio headlined the show in a ladder match. Rollins won the match and will now go on to face Big E for the WWE Championship.

Following live broadcast, Owens took to Twitter to thank the fans for their support noted that Rey Mysterio "is the best" ...

“I really don’t know what to say other than thank you all for your continued support and kind words. It really means a lot. The day I stop giving it my absolute all in that ring is the day I walk away. Not a second sooner. P.S. Rey Mysterio is the best”