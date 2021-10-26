MJF To Set Wrestle On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that MJF will be in action on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.MJF’s opponent has not yet been announced.

“In an effort to break @DarbyAllin mentally, the vile @The_MJF battered the Icon @Sting last week on Dynamite w/ help from @RealWardlow & @ShawnSpears. MJF looks to send another message to Darby when he’s in action TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite LIVE nationwide at 8 ET/5PT on @tntdrama!” the company wrote on Twitter.

AEW will return to its usual 8 PM ET timeslot on TNT this Wednesday.