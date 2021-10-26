WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Announces Haunted House Title Search For Tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2021
WWE has announced that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will have to go to Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano’s haunted house to search for the lost NXT North American Title on tonight’s NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc special on USA Network.
WWE issued the following:
New NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has had an unfortunate start to his reign after misplacing his title last Tuesday. But never fear, Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano have kept it safe and sound, stored away deep inside their haunted house.
In order to get his title back, Hayes and Trick Williams will have to venture into the house and brave whatever scares and surprises Lumis and Gargano have waiting for them.
Will the pair be able to find the championship, or will their fear get the best of them? Tune in to Halloween Havoc Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!
Below is the updated card:
WWE NXT Title Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker
WWE NXT Women’s Title Match (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal): Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs. Mandy Rose
WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Scareway to Hell Ladder Match: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (c) vs.Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne
NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK (c) vs. Imperium
Solo Sikoa to make his in-ring debut against an unknown opponent.
Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to go to Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano’s haunted house to search for the lost NXT North American Title
Oct 26 - Following Triple H's hospitalization for a heart issue in early September, Shawn Michaels stepped in to take over NXT in his absence. Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated about taking over for The G[...]
Oct 26
Chris Hero Recalls Getting Fired From WWE In 2013 During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back in 2013. “They gave me 30 days of like, 'H[...]
Oct 26 - During an episode of Shoot Converations with guest Mojo Rawley, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) recalled the events that led to his first WWE release back in 2013. “They gave me 30 days of like, 'H[...]
Oct 26 - Monday's October 25 edition of WWE RAW which was hyped as the season premiere saw a viewership increase on last week. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the episode drew an average of 1.658 mill[...]
Oct 26 - During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio headlined the show in a ladder match. Rollins won the match and will now go on to face Big E for the WWE[...]
Oct 26 - During a recent interview with Gavin Bridge at Monaco Streaming Film Festival, AEW Tony Khan revealed he rejected AEW Rampage copying a similar format to WWE Backstage on FOX. Khan revealed he didn't[...]
Oct 26
MJF To Set Wrestle On This Week’s AEW Dynamite AEW has announced that MJF will be in action on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.MJF’s opponent has not yet been announced. “In an effort to break @DarbyAllin mentally, the vile [...]
Oct 26 - AEW has announced that MJF will be in action on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.MJF’s opponent has not yet been announced. “In an effort to break @DarbyAllin mentally, the vile [...]
Oct 26 - WWE has announced that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will have to go to Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano’s haunted house to search for the lost NXT North American Title on tonight’s NXT [...]
Oct 26 - Adam Scherr, better known as WWE Superstar Braun Strowman now known as “The Titan,” will be appearing at the annual Blizzard Brawl independent wrestling event from Great Lakes Championship[...]
Oct 26
NJPW Provides Injury Update On Kota Ibushi New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an update to the condition of top superstar Kota Ibushi: On October 21’s G1 final, Kota Ibushi suffered an injury in the [...]
Oct 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an update to the condition of top superstar Kota Ibushi: On October 21’s G1 final, Kota Ibushi suffered an injury in the [...]
Oct 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed on social media she will be a judge for the "Canada’s Got Talent" television show on Citytv. The show is set to return to Canadian television in Spr[...]
Oct 26 - AEW has announced that tonight's AEW Dark will feature the debut of Bryan Danielson. Below is the announced card for the show which airs from 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel: Bryan Dan[...]
Oct 26
Tony Nese Has Reportedly Signed With AEW Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese has reportedly signed with AEW after appearing on Dynamite last week. He also worked this past Sunday’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios. During the[...]
Oct 26 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese has reportedly signed with AEW after appearing on Dynamite last week. He also worked this past Sunday’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios. During the[...]
Oct 26 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network will be the 2021 Halloween Havoc special, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced an absolute action-packed card [...]
Oct 26 - Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is looking toward the future of the NXT brand with Bron Breakker taking the lead as the brand's top name. They also note that Tommaso Cia[...]
Oct 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White will defend his IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at the upcoming Battle in the Valley event, with the stipulation that if [...]
Oct 26 - WWE, Micograming, and All41 Studios have announced a partnership for a new slot game called WWE Legends: Link&Win. The game features WWE legends such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, "Macho Man" Rand[...]
Oct 26 - MLW has announced a match between Arez and Aramis, which will be for a briefcase full of Cesar Duran's money. The match is scheduled for November 6th's War Chamber event. Arez vs. Aramis: Winner g[...]
Oct 26 - WWE has announced a multi-year deal with Panini Group , who will officially license their trading cards and collectible stickers. The deal is set to start in early 2022. Here is the full press releas[...]
Oct 25
New WWE Championship Number One Contender Crowned WWE Champion Big E has a new number one contender. During the opening of Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Big E opened up the show, interrupted by Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Finn Bal[...]
Oct 25 - WWE Champion Big E has a new number one contender. During the opening of Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Big E opened up the show, interrupted by Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Finn Bal[...]
Oct 25 - Former TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Jimmy Rave revealed on social media that both of his legs have been amputated. The 38-year-old star was forced to retire from the ring in November 2020 and[...]
Oct 25
Women’s Title Match Announced For WWE RAW Next Week Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch is set to be Monday Night RAW's next big women's storyline. During tonight's season premiere of RAW, it was announced that Lynch go up against the "EST of WWE" Beliar on[...]
Oct 25 - Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch is set to be Monday Night RAW's next big women's storyline. During tonight's season premiere of RAW, it was announced that Lynch go up against the "EST of WWE" Beliar on[...]
Oct 25 - A new report from PWInsider reveals the internal brand list for wrestlers who weren’t assigned a specific brand during the recent 2021 WWE Draft. Things could, and likely will change but a[...]
Oct 25 - Prior to Monday's WWE RAW, the company taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are the spoilers: - Apollo Crews def. John Morrison. - Jaxson Ryker def. Veer. Click[...]
Oct 25
Damian Priest Debuts New Entrance Theme Song During tonight's season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest debuted a new theme with a new personality. Prior to his match against T-Bar in a[...]
Oct 25 - During tonight's season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest debuted a new theme with a new personality. Prior to his match against T-Bar in a[...]