WWE Announces Haunted House Title Search For Tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE has announced that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will have to go to Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano’s haunted house to search for the lost NXT North American Title on tonight’s NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc special on USA Network.

WWE issued the following:

New NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has had an unfortunate start to his reign after misplacing his title last Tuesday. But never fear, Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano have kept it safe and sound, stored away deep inside their haunted house.

In order to get his title back, Hayes and Trick Williams will have to venture into the house and brave whatever scares and surprises Lumis and Gargano have waiting for them.

Will the pair be able to find the championship, or will their fear get the best of them? Tune in to Halloween Havoc Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Below is the updated card:

WWE NXT Title Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal): Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs. Mandy Rose

WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Scareway to Hell Ladder Match: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (c) vs.Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK (c) vs. Imperium

Solo Sikoa to make his in-ring debut against an unknown opponent.

