Braun Strowman Announced For Indy Event In Wisconsin

Adam Scherr, better known as WWE Superstar Braun Strowman now known as “The Titan,” will be appearing at the annual Blizzard Brawl independent wrestling event from Great Lakes Championship Wrestling on Saturday, December 4 at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Scherr tweeted:

"Seeing this is probably the only show I’m gonna do for the rest of the year I couldn’t think of anywhere better to do one then my back yard in Wisconsin!!! Come see me at @BlizzardBrawl Dec4th #Titan #Rise #AdamScherr #TimeForSomeFun"

WWE released Strowman a few months back due to budget cuts.