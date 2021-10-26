Bryan Danielson Will Debut On AEW Dark on YouTube Tonight

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Below is the announced card for the show which airs from 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel:

AEW has announced that tonight's AEW Dark will feature the debut of Bryan Danielson.

NJPW Provides Injury Update On Kota Ibushi

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an update to the condition of top superstar Kota Ibushi: On October 21’[...] Oct 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an update to the condition of top superstar Kota Ibushi: On October 21’[...]

Trish Stratus Reveals She Will Be A Judge On Canada’s Got Talent TV Show

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed on social media she will be a judge for the "Canada’s Got Talent" television show on Citytv. The s[...] Oct 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed on social media she will be a judge for the "Canada’s Got Talent" television show on Citytv. The s[...]

Tony Nese Has Reportedly Signed With AEW

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese has reportedly signed with AEW after appearing on Dynamite last week. He also worked this past Sunday&rsqu[...] Oct 26 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese has reportedly signed with AEW after appearing on Dynamite last week. He also worked this past Sunday&rsqu[...]

The Rock Celebrates His Mother’s Birthday With A Traditional Samoan Dance

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has celebrated his mother’s birthday with a traditional Samoan dance: “Taualuga”. Check[...] Oct 26 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has celebrated his mother’s birthday with a traditional Samoan dance: “Taualuga”. Check[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Action-Packed Episode of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network will be the 2021 Halloween Havoc special, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. [...] Oct 26 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network will be the 2021 Halloween Havoc special, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. [...]

Bron Breakker To Get Big Push Starting On Tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is looking toward the future of the NXT brand with Bron Breakker taking the lead as the [...] Oct 26 - Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is looking toward the future of the NXT brand with Bron Breakker taking the lead as the [...]

IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship Match Added To Battle In The Valley Card

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White will defend his IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at the upcoming Battle [...] Oct 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White will defend his IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at the upcoming Battle [...]

WWE Legends: Link&Win Slot Game Allows Fans To Bet Real Money

WWE, Micograming, and All41 Studios have announced a partnership for a new slot game called WWE Legends: Link&Win. The game features WWE legends s[...] Oct 26 - WWE, Micograming, and All41 Studios have announced a partnership for a new slot game called WWE Legends: Link&Win. The game features WWE legends s[...]

Briefcase Full of Cash Match Announced For MLW War Chamber

MLW has announced a match between Arez and Aramis, which will be for a briefcase full of Cesar Duran's money. The match is scheduled for November 6th[...] Oct 26 - MLW has announced a match between Arez and Aramis, which will be for a briefcase full of Cesar Duran's money. The match is scheduled for November 6th[...]

WWE Partners With Panini Group For Trading Cards and Collectible Stickers

WWE has announced a multi-year deal with Panini Group , who will officially license their trading cards and collectible stickers. The deal is set to s[...] Oct 26 - WWE has announced a multi-year deal with Panini Group , who will officially license their trading cards and collectible stickers. The deal is set to s[...]

New WWE Championship Number One Contender Crowned

WWE Champion Big E has a new number one contender. During the opening of Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Big E opened up the show, interrupted by Se[...] Oct 25 - WWE Champion Big E has a new number one contender. During the opening of Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Big E opened up the show, interrupted by Se[...]

Pro Wrestling Veteran Jimmy Rave Has Both Legs Amputated Aged 38

Former TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Jimmy Rave revealed on social media that both of his legs have been amputated. The 38-year-old star was f[...] Oct 25 - Former TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Jimmy Rave revealed on social media that both of his legs have been amputated. The 38-year-old star was f[...]

Women’s Title Match Announced For WWE RAW Next Week

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch is set to be Monday Night RAW's next big women's storyline. During tonight's season premiere of RAW, it was announced t[...] Oct 25 - Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch is set to be Monday Night RAW's next big women's storyline. During tonight's season premiere of RAW, it was announced t[...]

Brands For WWE Superstars Who Weren't Assigned During 2021 WWE Draft

A new report from PWInsider reveals the internal brand list for wrestlers who weren’t assigned a specific brand during the recent 2021 WWE [...] Oct 25 - A new report from PWInsider reveals the internal brand list for wrestlers who weren’t assigned a specific brand during the recent 2021 WWE [...]

SPOILERS For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event

Prior to Monday's WWE RAW, the company taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are the spoilers: - Apollo Crews def[...] Oct 25 - Prior to Monday's WWE RAW, the company taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are the spoilers: - Apollo Crews def[...]

Damian Priest Debuts New Entrance Theme Song

During tonight's season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest debuted a new theme with a new p[...] Oct 25 - During tonight's season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest debuted a new theme with a new p[...]

WWE RAW Results 10/25/21 - Season Premiere Episode

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (October 25, 2021): Toyota Center, Houston, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. &n[...] Oct 25 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (October 25, 2021): Toyota Center, Houston, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. &n[...]

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler to Challenge RK-Bro for Raw Tag Team Titles Later On Tonight

After winning a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have earned the right to cha[...] Oct 25 - After winning a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have earned the right to cha[...]

Huge Fatal 4-Way Match Announced for Tonight's Raw, Winner Challenges Big E for WWE Championship

It has been announced that tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw will feature a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match between Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Finn[...] Oct 25 - It has been announced that tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw will feature a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match between Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Finn[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 25th 2021)

Another Monday means for the 34th time, it's time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation! We have Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight at th[...] Oct 25 - Another Monday means for the 34th time, it's time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation! We have Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight at th[...]

Jeff Jarrett Celebrates Four Years Of Sobriety Today

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is today celebrating four years of sobriety. On Twitter, Jarrett posted a photo of his sobriety coin, along with the f[...] Oct 25 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is today celebrating four years of sobriety. On Twitter, Jarrett posted a photo of his sobriety coin, along with the f[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Down Following Last Week

The live viewership for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage has revealed the show dropped in viewers from last week. Rampage drew 533,000 view[...] Oct 25 - The live viewership for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage has revealed the show dropped in viewers from last week. Rampage drew 533,000 view[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For FOX Return

WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 22 saw viewership increase. Friday’s show averaged 2.249 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last we[...] Oct 25 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 22 saw viewership increase. Friday’s show averaged 2.249 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last we[...]