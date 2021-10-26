What's Planned For Tonight's Action-Packed Episode of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 26, 2021

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network will be the 2021 Halloween Havoc special, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced an absolute action-packed card for tonight event:

Halloween Havoc Host: LA Knight

Halloween Havoc Special Guest: Chucky

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Wheel stipulation to be revealed tonight.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter (c)

Wheel stipulation to be revealed tonight.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Scareway To Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (c)

The debut or return of a new mysterious Superstar

The debut of Solo Sikoa

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis have invited NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to a Haunted House to get Hayes’ missing title belt back