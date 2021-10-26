Bron Breakker To Get Big Push Starting On Tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Source states that tonight’s Halloween Havoc looks to be the launching of the Bron Breakker era in NXT. At the same time, Tommaso Ciampa’s run in NXT could be winding down. As evident, the youth movement within 2.0 continues.

They also note that Tommaso Ciampa's reign at the top could be coming to an end.

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is looking toward the future of the NXT brand with Bron Breakker taking the lead as the brand's top name.

NJPW Provides Injury Update On Kota Ibushi

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an update to the condition of top superstar Kota Ibushi: On October 21’s G1 final, Kota Ibushi suffered an injury in the [...] Oct 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an update to the condition of top superstar Kota Ibushi: On October 21’s G1 final, Kota Ibushi suffered an injury in the [...]

Trish Stratus Reveals She Will Be A Judge On Canada’s Got Talent TV Show

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed on social media she will be a judge for the "Canada’s Got Talent" television show on Citytv. The show is set to return to Canadian television in Spr[...] Oct 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed on social media she will be a judge for the "Canada’s Got Talent" television show on Citytv. The show is set to return to Canadian television in Spr[...]

Bryan Danielson Will Debut On AEW Dark on YouTube Tonight

AEW has announced that tonight's AEW Dark will feature the debut of Bryan Danielson. Below is the announced card for the show which airs from 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel: Bryan Dan[...] Oct 26 - AEW has announced that tonight's AEW Dark will feature the debut of Bryan Danielson. Below is the announced card for the show which airs from 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel: Bryan Dan[...]

Tony Nese Has Reportedly Signed With AEW

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese has reportedly signed with AEW after appearing on Dynamite last week. He also worked this past Sunday’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios. During the[...] Oct 26 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese has reportedly signed with AEW after appearing on Dynamite last week. He also worked this past Sunday’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios. During the[...]

The Rock Celebrates His Mother’s Birthday With A Traditional Samoan Dance

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has celebrated his mother’s birthday with a traditional Samoan dance: “Taualuga”. Check out what he posted on Instagram below: “Ha[...] Oct 26 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has celebrated his mother’s birthday with a traditional Samoan dance: “Taualuga”. Check out what he posted on Instagram below: “Ha[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Action-Packed Episode of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network will be the 2021 Halloween Havoc special, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced an absolute action-packed card [...] Oct 26 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network will be the 2021 Halloween Havoc special, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced an absolute action-packed card [...]

Bron Breakker To Get Big Push Starting On Tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship Match Added To Battle In The Valley Card

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White will defend his IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at the upcoming Battle in the Valley event, with the stipulation that if [...] Oct 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jay White will defend his IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at the upcoming Battle in the Valley event, with the stipulation that if [...]

WWE Legends: Link&Win Slot Game Allows Fans To Bet Real Money

WWE, Micograming, and All41 Studios have announced a partnership for a new slot game called WWE Legends: Link&Win. The game features WWE legends such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, "Macho Man" Rand[...] Oct 26 - WWE, Micograming, and All41 Studios have announced a partnership for a new slot game called WWE Legends: Link&Win. The game features WWE legends such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, "Macho Man" Rand[...]

Briefcase Full of Cash Match Announced For MLW War Chamber

MLW has announced a match between Arez and Aramis, which will be for a briefcase full of Cesar Duran's money. The match is scheduled for November 6th's War Chamber event. Arez vs. Aramis: Winner g[...] Oct 26 - MLW has announced a match between Arez and Aramis, which will be for a briefcase full of Cesar Duran's money. The match is scheduled for November 6th's War Chamber event. Arez vs. Aramis: Winner g[...]

WWE Partners With Panini Group For Trading Cards and Collectible Stickers

WWE has announced a multi-year deal with Panini Group , who will officially license their trading cards and collectible stickers. The deal is set to start in early 2022. Here is the full press releas[...] Oct 26 - WWE has announced a multi-year deal with Panini Group , who will officially license their trading cards and collectible stickers. The deal is set to start in early 2022. Here is the full press releas[...]

New WWE Championship Number One Contender Crowned

WWE Champion Big E has a new number one contender. During the opening of Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Big E opened up the show, interrupted by Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Finn Bal[...] Oct 25 - WWE Champion Big E has a new number one contender. During the opening of Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Big E opened up the show, interrupted by Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Finn Bal[...]

Pro Wrestling Veteran Jimmy Rave Has Both Legs Amputated Aged 38

Former TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Jimmy Rave revealed on social media that both of his legs have been amputated. The 38-year-old star was forced to retire from the ring in November 2020 and[...] Oct 25 - Former TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Jimmy Rave revealed on social media that both of his legs have been amputated. The 38-year-old star was forced to retire from the ring in November 2020 and[...]

Women’s Title Match Announced For WWE RAW Next Week

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch is set to be Monday Night RAW's next big women's storyline. During tonight's season premiere of RAW, it was announced that Lynch go up against the "EST of WWE" Beliar on[...] Oct 25 - Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch is set to be Monday Night RAW's next big women's storyline. During tonight's season premiere of RAW, it was announced that Lynch go up against the "EST of WWE" Beliar on[...]

Brands For WWE Superstars Who Weren't Assigned During 2021 WWE Draft

A new report from PWInsider reveals the internal brand list for wrestlers who weren’t assigned a specific brand during the recent 2021 WWE Draft. Things could, and likely will change but a[...] Oct 25 - A new report from PWInsider reveals the internal brand list for wrestlers who weren’t assigned a specific brand during the recent 2021 WWE Draft. Things could, and likely will change but a[...]

SPOILERS For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event

Prior to Monday's WWE RAW, the company taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are the spoilers: - Apollo Crews def. John Morrison. - Jaxson Ryker def. Veer. Click[...] Oct 25 - Prior to Monday's WWE RAW, the company taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are the spoilers: - Apollo Crews def. John Morrison. - Jaxson Ryker def. Veer. Click[...]

Damian Priest Debuts New Entrance Theme Song

During tonight's season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest debuted a new theme with a new personality. Prior to his match against T-Bar in a[...] Oct 25 - During tonight's season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest debuted a new theme with a new personality. Prior to his match against T-Bar in a[...]

WWE RAW Results 10/25/21 - Season Premiere Episode

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (October 25, 2021): Toyota Center, Houston, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Show Opener: Monday Night Raw Season Premi[...] Oct 25 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (October 25, 2021): Toyota Center, Houston, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Show Opener: Monday Night Raw Season Premi[...]

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler to Challenge RK-Bro for Raw Tag Team Titles Later On Tonight

After winning a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have earned the right to challenge RK-Bro for the Raw Tag Team Titles later on[...] Oct 25 - After winning a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have earned the right to challenge RK-Bro for the Raw Tag Team Titles later on[...]

Huge Fatal 4-Way Match Announced for Tonight's Raw, Winner Challenges Big E for WWE Championship

It has been announced that tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw will feature a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match between Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens. The winner of this match w[...] Oct 25 - It has been announced that tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw will feature a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match between Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens. The winner of this match w[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 25th 2021)

Another Monday means for the 34th time, it's time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation! We have Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight at the commentary desk tonight so without furth ado, le[...] Oct 25 - Another Monday means for the 34th time, it's time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation! We have Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight at the commentary desk tonight so without furth ado, le[...]

Jeff Jarrett Celebrates Four Years Of Sobriety Today

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is today celebrating four years of sobriety. On Twitter, Jarrett posted a photo of his sobriety coin, along with the four-year achievement which began back on October 2[...] Oct 25 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is today celebrating four years of sobriety. On Twitter, Jarrett posted a photo of his sobriety coin, along with the four-year achievement which began back on October 2[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Down Following Last Week

The live viewership for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage has revealed the show dropped in viewers from last week. Rampage drew 533,000 viewers, which was down on the week previous 578,000 v[...] Oct 25 - The live viewership for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage has revealed the show dropped in viewers from last week. Rampage drew 533,000 viewers, which was down on the week previous 578,000 v[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For FOX Return

WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 22 saw viewership increase. Friday’s show averaged 2.249 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last week’s 866,000 viewers on FS1, according to Sh[...] Oct 25 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 22 saw viewership increase. Friday’s show averaged 2.249 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last week’s 866,000 viewers on FS1, according to Sh[...]