Briefcase Full of Cash Match Announced For MLW War Chamber
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 26, 2021
MLW has announced a match between Arez and Aramis, which will be for a briefcase full of Cesar Duran's money.
The match is scheduled for November 6th's War Chamber event.
Arez vs. Aramis: Winner gets Cesar’s briefcase full of cash
Signed for next Saturday in Philly!
Tickets Available NOW at MLWLive.com.
MLW today announced Aramis vs. Arez for War Chamber, Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
Arguably one of the best bouts in MLW history is getting a sequel. Arez will meet his rival Aramis in a rematch to their critically acclaimed July clash in MLW. This time: the bout has championship implications… but that’s not all.
Cesar Duran has a briefcase full of cash, which will go to the victor!
Buy tickets: www.MLWLive.com.
Will Aramis go 2-0 against his rival from Mexico or will Arez even the score using his patented “strange style”?
Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.
