New WWE Championship Number One Contender Crowned

WWE Champion Big E has a new number one contender.

During the opening of Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Big E opened up the show, interrupted by Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor who all wanted a shot at the WWE Championship.

Sonya Deville then came out and made the main event a Fatal Four Way Ladder match between all four men to decide the next challenger for the WWE Championship.

That match was won by Seth Rollins, the new number one contender!