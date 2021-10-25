New WWE Championship Number One Contender Crowned
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2021
WWE Champion Big E has a new number one contender.
During the opening of Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Big E opened up the show, interrupted by Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor who all wanted a shot at the WWE Championship.
Sonya Deville then came out and made the main event a Fatal Four Way Ladder match between all four men to decide the next challenger for the WWE Championship.
That match was won by Seth Rollins, the new number one contender!
