Pro Wrestling Veteran Jimmy Rave Has Both Legs Amputated Aged 38

Former TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Jimmy Rave revealed on social media that both of his legs have been amputated.

The 38-year-old star was forced to retire from the ring in November 2020 and had worked extensible for Ring of Honor, Dragon Gate, IMPACT, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Combat Zone Wrestling over a two-decade career.

In a photo posted on Twitter of himself in hospital after surgery, he tweeted:

"Apparently it’s time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately. Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I’ve had a history w/this and would cancel Shows often due to this condition. I don't know where rumors started this was due to something else, but I hadnt been to shows for so long. So where did someone see me do something? *I* have ALWAYS been honest with my past. *I* went on podcast n interviews being super candid. Pro Wrestling is all I ever loved. It sucks to think that the tribe I would have died for, would say untrue things about me. I've gone this whole time not disclosing my legs because of this embarrassment. Sorry I fell short of your expectations. I tried ... I really did."

If you want to support Jimmy you can do so by donating to his PayPal or Cashapp:

PayPal - jamesmguffey@gmail.com / Cash App - $jimmyrave

OR through https://www.gofundme.com/f/Jimmyrave