Lynch will be putting her title on the line for the big match.

During tonight's season premiere of RAW, it was announced that Lynch go up against the "EST of WWE" Beliar on next week's RAW on USA Network.

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch is set to be Monday Night RAW's next big women's storyline.

New WWE Championship Number One Contender Crowned

WWE Champion Big E has a new number one contender. During the opening of Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Big E opened up the show, interrupted by Se[...] Oct 25 - WWE Champion Big E has a new number one contender. During the opening of Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Big E opened up the show, interrupted by Se[...]

Pro Wrestling Veteran Jimmy Rave Has Both Legs Amputated Aged 38

Former TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Jimmy Rave revealed on social media that both of his legs have been amputated. The 38-year-old star was f[...] Oct 25 - Former TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Jimmy Rave revealed on social media that both of his legs have been amputated. The 38-year-old star was f[...]

Women’s Title Match Announced For WWE RAW Next Week

Brands For WWE Superstars Who Weren't Assigned During 2021 WWE Draft

A new report from PWInsider reveals the internal brand list for wrestlers who weren’t assigned a specific brand during the recent 2021 WWE [...] Oct 25 - A new report from PWInsider reveals the internal brand list for wrestlers who weren’t assigned a specific brand during the recent 2021 WWE [...]

SPOILERS For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event

Prior to Monday's WWE RAW, the company taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are the spoilers: - Apollo Crews def[...] Oct 25 - Prior to Monday's WWE RAW, the company taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are the spoilers: - Apollo Crews def[...]

Damian Priest Debuts New Entrance Theme Song

During tonight's season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest debuted a new theme with a new p[...] Oct 25 - During tonight's season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest debuted a new theme with a new p[...]

WWE RAW Results 10/25/21 - Season Premiere Episode

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (October 25, 2021): Toyota Center, Houston, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. &n[...] Oct 25 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (October 25, 2021): Toyota Center, Houston, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. &n[...]

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler to Challenge RK-Bro for Raw Tag Team Titles Later On Tonight

After winning a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have earned the right to cha[...] Oct 25 - After winning a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have earned the right to cha[...]

Huge Fatal 4-Way Match Announced for Tonight's Raw, Winner Challenges Big E for WWE Championship

It has been announced that tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw will feature a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match between Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Finn[...] Oct 25 - It has been announced that tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw will feature a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match between Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Finn[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 25th 2021)

Another Monday means for the 34th time, it's time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation! We have Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight at th[...] Oct 25 - Another Monday means for the 34th time, it's time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation! We have Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight at th[...]

Jeff Jarrett Celebrates Four Years Of Sobriety Today

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is today celebrating four years of sobriety. On Twitter, Jarrett posted a photo of his sobriety coin, along with the f[...] Oct 25 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is today celebrating four years of sobriety. On Twitter, Jarrett posted a photo of his sobriety coin, along with the f[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Down Following Last Week

The live viewership for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage has revealed the show dropped in viewers from last week. Rampage drew 533,000 view[...] Oct 25 - The live viewership for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage has revealed the show dropped in viewers from last week. Rampage drew 533,000 view[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For FOX Return

WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 22 saw viewership increase. Friday’s show averaged 2.249 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last we[...] Oct 25 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 22 saw viewership increase. Friday’s show averaged 2.249 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last we[...]

SPOILERS For AEW Dark October 24 Tapings At Universal Studios

Below are the spoilers from the Sunday, October 24 AEW Dark tapings, filmed at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Via Wrestling Inc. SESSI[...] Oct 25 - Below are the spoilers from the Sunday, October 24 AEW Dark tapings, filmed at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Via Wrestling Inc. SESSI[...]

Zelina Vega Talks Using Amazing Red's Finisher, Vince McMahon Praising Her

Following her victory at Crown Jewel and becoming the first ever Queen's Crown winner in WWE, Zelina Vega interviewed Sports Illustrated and spoke abo[...] Oct 25 - Following her victory at Crown Jewel and becoming the first ever Queen's Crown winner in WWE, Zelina Vega interviewed Sports Illustrated and spoke abo[...]

Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan Added To Tomorrow's NWA Empowerrr

NWA has announced a new match added to tomorrow night's NWA Empowerrr special edition of NWA Powerrr. The match is Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan. The [...] Oct 25 - NWA has announced a new match added to tomorrow night's NWA Empowerrr special edition of NWA Powerrr. The match is Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan. The [...]

Doc Gallows Recalls Getting Suspended From WWE in 2006

Doc Gallows recently took to the Talk 'n' Shop podcast, where he spoke about getting suspended from WWE for abusing painkillers in 2006. "In the ye[...] Oct 25 - Doc Gallows recently took to the Talk 'n' Shop podcast, where he spoke about getting suspended from WWE for abusing painkillers in 2006. "In the ye[...]

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead Announced For MLW War Chamber

MLW has announced that Willow Nightingale will take on Holidead for their upcoming War Chamber event on November 6th, emanating from the 2300 Arena in[...] Oct 25 - MLW has announced that Willow Nightingale will take on Holidead for their upcoming War Chamber event on November 6th, emanating from the 2300 Arena in[...]

Keith Lee Comments On Looking Up To Randy Orton

Keith Lee was recently a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. During the interview, Lee revealed he really looks up to WWE veteran [...] Oct 25 - Keith Lee was recently a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. During the interview, Lee revealed he really looks up to WWE veteran [...]

Acey Romero Recalls Almost Training In FCW and Why He Didn't

Acey Romero was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, where he discussed training at the Dudley Boyz' wrestling school. “So when I got there, b[...] Oct 25 - Acey Romero was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, where he discussed training at the Dudley Boyz' wrestling school. “So when I got there, b[...]

Bobby Lashley Pulled From Tonight's Meet and Greet, Replacement Named

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley has been pulled from today's autograph signing in Houston, Texas. Lashley had been set for a signing and meet &a[...] Oct 25 - WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley has been pulled from today's autograph signing in Houston, Texas. Lashley had been set for a signing and meet &a[...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 Tickets Go On Sale In November

WWE issued the following: WRESTLEMANIA® TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12 TRAVEL PACKAGES AVAILABLE MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8 STAMFORD, Conn., [...] Oct 25 - WWE issued the following: WRESTLEMANIA® TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12 TRAVEL PACKAGES AVAILABLE MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8 STAMFORD, Conn., [...]

Sonya Deville Reportedly Wanted To Fight Charlotte Flair Backstage At Friday's SmackDown

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair reportedly got into an argument backstage following their belt exchange segment on Friday night's episode of WWE Smack[...] Oct 25 - Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair reportedly got into an argument backstage following their belt exchange segment on Friday night's episode of WWE Smack[...]

WWE Locker Room Reaction To Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch Incident

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have both become the talk of the wrestling world. A new report from PWTorch has rev[...] Oct 25 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have both become the talk of the wrestling world. A new report from PWTorch has rev[...]