Brands For WWE Superstars Who Weren't Assigned During 2021 WWE Draft
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2021
A new report from
PWInsider reveals the internal brand list for wrestlers who weren’t assigned a specific brand during the recent 2021 WWE Draft.
Things could, and likely will change but as of this report this is the internal list:
Brock Lesnar – SmackDown.
Asuka – RAW
Elias – RAW
Lucha House Party – RAW
Dakota Kai – WWE NXT
Bayley – Not assigned
Eva Marie – Not assigned
Lacey Evans – Not assigned
https://wrestlr.me/71656/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 25
Oct 25 - WWE Champion Big E has a new number one contender. During the opening of Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, Big E opened up the show, interrupted by Se[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - Former TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Jimmy Rave revealed on social media that both of his legs have been amputated. The 38-year-old star was f[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch is set to be Monday Night RAW's next big women's storyline. During tonight's season premiere of RAW, it was announced t[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - A new report from PWInsider reveals the internal brand list for wrestlers who weren’t assigned a specific brand during the recent 2021 WWE [...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - Prior to Monday's WWE RAW, the company taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are the spoilers: - Apollo Crews def[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - During tonight's season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest debuted a new theme with a new p[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (October 25, 2021): Toyota Center, Houston, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. &n[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - After winning a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have earned the right to cha[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - It has been announced that tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw will feature a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match between Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Finn[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - Another Monday means for the 34th time, it's time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation! We have Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight at th[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is today celebrating four years of sobriety. On Twitter, Jarrett posted a photo of his sobriety coin, along with the f[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - The live viewership for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage has revealed the show dropped in viewers from last week. Rampage drew 533,000 view[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 22 saw viewership increase. Friday’s show averaged 2.249 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last we[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - Below are the spoilers from the Sunday, October 24 AEW Dark tapings, filmed at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Via Wrestling Inc. SESSI[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - Following her victory at Crown Jewel and becoming the first ever Queen's Crown winner in WWE, Zelina Vega interviewed Sports Illustrated and spoke abo[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - NWA has announced a new match added to tomorrow night's NWA Empowerrr special edition of NWA Powerrr. The match is Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan. The [...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - Doc Gallows recently took to the Talk 'n' Shop podcast, where he spoke about getting suspended from WWE for abusing painkillers in 2006. "In the ye[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - MLW has announced that Willow Nightingale will take on Holidead for their upcoming War Chamber event on November 6th, emanating from the 2300 Arena in[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - Keith Lee was recently a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. During the interview, Lee revealed he really looks up to WWE veteran [...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - Acey Romero was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, where he discussed training at the Dudley Boyz' wrestling school. “So when I got there, b[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley has been pulled from today's autograph signing in Houston, Texas. Lashley had been set for a signing and meet &a[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - WWE issued the following: WRESTLEMANIA® TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12 TRAVEL PACKAGES AVAILABLE MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8 STAMFORD, Conn., [...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair reportedly got into an argument backstage following their belt exchange segment on Friday night's episode of WWE Smack[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have both become the talk of the wrestling world. A new report from PWTorch has rev[...]
Oct 25
Oct 25 - During the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff has discussed why he had no hard feelings about letting Raven go from WCW. &ldq[...]