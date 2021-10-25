Damian Priest Debuts New Entrance Theme Song

During tonight's season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest debuted a new theme with a new personality.

Prior to his match against T-Bar in a non-title match, Priest entered with new theme music, dropping his trademark "Archer of Infamy" song and entrance. The match ended when T-Bar was disqualified after he threw an office chair at Priest.

Following the match, Priest snapped, as he threw the chair back at T-Bar and continued the assault. The champion then threw T-Bar into the barricade before returning him to the ring to deliver The Reckoning.