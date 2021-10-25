AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 25th 2021)

Another Monday means for the 34th time, it's time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation! We have Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight at the commentary desk tonight so without furth ado, let's get to the wrestling!

Leyla Hirsch & Ryo Miunami defeated Diamante & Xtina Kay via Pinfall (6:04)

We get an interesting tag team match to start us off tonight as the team of Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami are reunited. We start off with Ryo getting the better of Diamante followed by Xtina demanding Leyla come into the match and then getting outwrestled when she obliges her request. Eventually, Leyla does succumb to Diamante and Xtina and has to weather the storm briefly as she tries to get over to Mizunami. Eventually she gets some separation from Diamante with a German Suplex and gets the tag and Ryo runs wild. Her and Leyla seem to have the match won until Leyla gets caught going for a Moonsault as per usual. However, that doesn't stop her and Mizunami for long as Leyla gets the pin on Xtina after a Running Knee.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) w/ Tully Blanchard defeated Toa Liona & Mike Reed via Pinfall (4:55)

FTR are up next and they come out wearing the AAA tag titles they won just the other week. FTR get a huge chant for once as the match starts and it seems like Orlando is Revival country. Makes sense. They start off this one with Cash Wheeler against Mike Reed and FTR inevitably get the upper hand. Reed's partner though, Toa Liona is a huge beast of a man and eventually he gets tagged in and a man that size will always be a game changer. 6'4 and 300 lbs of pure muscle runs wild wild briefly until Tully gets involved and FTR swarm Liona to show their dominance. There's only so long you can keep a big man down though and he does briefly make a comeback with a crossbody but when he tags out to Mike Reed again, Reed gets hit with the Big Rig and that's all she wrote! FTR get the pinfall victory.

Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil defeated Reka Tehaka via (3:50)

Emi Sakura gets her weekly class in and this week’s pupil is Reka Tehaka. The story of the match is Reka is too strong for Emi's usual offence and Sakura has to endure some offence from her opponent whilst she comes up with a plan B. Eventually Emi puts her opponent away after a Senton though.

10 w/ -1 defeated QT Marshall w/ Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto via Submission (5:46)

The pop for negative one is incredible! This kid is going to be the biggest babyface in the world in 2030! 10 starts off the match by stealing Shawn Spears' 10 chant. It suits him better for obvious reasons. During the early exchanges, 10 catches QT Marshall with a right hand and actually catches him. His eye immediately begins to swell and the referee takes a look to make sure he can continue. He is able to and he has a good little match with 10 here despite his vision probably being impaired. 10 looks like he's in trouble on the outside at one point and out come the Dark Order to take out Solo and Comoroto. Eventually 10 puts QT in the Full Nelson to earn the submission victory.

Paul Wight defeated Carlie Bravo, Arjun Singh & Cole Karter via Pinfall (2:13) in a Three-on-one handicap match

Paul Wight leaves the commentary desk and squashes 3 men. I honestly can do no more to explain what happened because it's that simple He has no issues throughout and even manages to hit a Spear at one point. He ends it with the KO Punch on Cole Karter.

Another week has begun, see you all for Dark tomorrow Dynamite Wednesday and Rampage on Friday. In between that, you can catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Enjoy your week!