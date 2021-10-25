Jeff Jarrett Celebrates Four Years Of Sobriety Today

Jeff Jarrett had a long history of battling alcohol addiction. In fact, he was fired from his executive position at Impact Wrestling in 2017 for that reason.

On Twitter, Jarrett posted a photo of his sobriety coin, along with the four-year achievement which began back on October 25, 2017.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is today celebrating four years of sobriety.

AEW Rampage Viewership Down Following Last Week

The live viewership for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage has revealed the show dropped in viewers from last week. Rampage drew 533,000 viewers, which was down on the week previous 578,000 v[...] Oct 25 - The live viewership for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage has revealed the show dropped in viewers from last week. Rampage drew 533,000 viewers, which was down on the week previous 578,000 v[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For FOX Return

WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 22 saw viewership increase. Friday’s show averaged 2.249 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last week’s 866,000 viewers on FS1, according to Sh[...] Oct 25 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 22 saw viewership increase. Friday’s show averaged 2.249 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last week’s 866,000 viewers on FS1, according to Sh[...]

SPOILERS For AEW Dark October 24 Tapings At Universal Studios

Below are the spoilers from the Sunday, October 24 AEW Dark tapings, filmed at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Via Wrestling Inc. SESSION 1: Bobby Fish defeated Invictus Khash Riho [...] Oct 25 - Below are the spoilers from the Sunday, October 24 AEW Dark tapings, filmed at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Via Wrestling Inc. SESSION 1: Bobby Fish defeated Invictus Khash Riho [...]

Zelina Vega Talks Using Amazing Red's Finisher, Vince McMahon Praising Her

Following her victory at Crown Jewel and becoming the first ever Queen's Crown winner in WWE, Zelina Vega interviewed Sports Illustrated and spoke about Vince McMahon coming up to her after the match.[...] Oct 25 - Following her victory at Crown Jewel and becoming the first ever Queen's Crown winner in WWE, Zelina Vega interviewed Sports Illustrated and spoke about Vince McMahon coming up to her after the match.[...]

Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan Added To Tomorrow's NWA Empowerrr

NWA has announced a new match added to tomorrow night's NWA Empowerrr special edition of NWA Powerrr. The match is Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan. The show broadcasts on FITE at 6:05 PM ET tomorrow nig[...] Oct 25 - NWA has announced a new match added to tomorrow night's NWA Empowerrr special edition of NWA Powerrr. The match is Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan. The show broadcasts on FITE at 6:05 PM ET tomorrow nig[...]

Doc Gallows Recalls Getting Suspended From WWE in 2006

Doc Gallows recently took to the Talk 'n' Shop podcast, where he spoke about getting suspended from WWE for abusing painkillers in 2006. "In the year 2006. I've never been a painkiller type guy, th[...] Oct 25 - Doc Gallows recently took to the Talk 'n' Shop podcast, where he spoke about getting suspended from WWE for abusing painkillers in 2006. "In the year 2006. I've never been a painkiller type guy, th[...]

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead Announced For MLW War Chamber

MLW has announced that Willow Nightingale will take on Holidead for their upcoming War Chamber event on November 6th, emanating from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Willow Nightingale & Hol[...] Oct 25 - MLW has announced that Willow Nightingale will take on Holidead for their upcoming War Chamber event on November 6th, emanating from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Willow Nightingale & Hol[...]

Keith Lee Comments On Looking Up To Randy Orton

Keith Lee was recently a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. During the interview, Lee revealed he really looks up to WWE veteran Randy Orton: “I will say this. I don&rsqu[...] Oct 25 - Keith Lee was recently a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. During the interview, Lee revealed he really looks up to WWE veteran Randy Orton: “I will say this. I don&rsqu[...]

Acey Romero Recalls Almost Training In FCW and Why He Didn't

Acey Romero was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, where he discussed training at the Dudley Boyz' wrestling school. “So when I got there, basically the first school that I was at, the fancy[...] Oct 25 - Acey Romero was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, where he discussed training at the Dudley Boyz' wrestling school. “So when I got there, basically the first school that I was at, the fancy[...]

Bobby Lashley Pulled From Tonight's Meet and Greet, Replacement Named

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley has been pulled from today's autograph signing in Houston, Texas. Lashley had been set for a signing and meet & greet at a Cricket Wireless event, but is now [...] Oct 25 - WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley has been pulled from today's autograph signing in Houston, Texas. Lashley had been set for a signing and meet & greet at a Cricket Wireless event, but is now [...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 Tickets Go On Sale In November

WWE issued the following: WRESTLEMANIA® TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12 TRAVEL PACKAGES AVAILABLE MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8 STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) toda[...] Oct 25 - WWE issued the following: WRESTLEMANIA® TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12 TRAVEL PACKAGES AVAILABLE MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8 STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) toda[...]

Sonya Deville Reportedly Wanted To Fight Charlotte Flair Backstage At Friday's SmackDown

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair reportedly got into an argument backstage following their belt exchange segment on Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown. In an update on that situation, PWInsider i[...] Oct 25 - Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair reportedly got into an argument backstage following their belt exchange segment on Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown. In an update on that situation, PWInsider i[...]

WWE Locker Room Reaction To Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch Incident

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have both become the talk of the wrestling world. A new report from PWTorch has revealed the reaction of the other members of the WWE[...] Oct 25 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have both become the talk of the wrestling world. A new report from PWTorch has revealed the reaction of the other members of the WWE[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Ravens Disparaging Remarks Led To His Firing From WCW In 1999

During the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff has discussed why he had no hard feelings about letting Raven go from WCW. “It wasn’t a very memorable occasion. Scot[...] Oct 25 - During the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff has discussed why he had no hard feelings about letting Raven go from WCW. “It wasn’t a very memorable occasion. Scot[...]

WARCH: MLW Releases Full Fightland Main Event On YouTube

MLW has released the Title vs. Title main event match between Alex Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu from the Fightland event on their official YouTube. The announcement on Twitter says, "The most anticipat[...] Oct 25 - MLW has released the Title vs. Title main event match between Alex Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu from the Fightland event on their official YouTube. The announcement on Twitter says, "The most anticipat[...]

Tonight's WWE RAW - Season Premiere, Draft Changes, One Match Announced

Tonight’s WWE RAW is being hyped as the "season premiere" episode and will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The show will feature all the fallout from last week's Crown Jewe[...] Oct 25 - Tonight’s WWE RAW is being hyped as the "season premiere" episode and will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The show will feature all the fallout from last week's Crown Jewe[...]

Jim Ross Discusses Why He Feels WWE Booking Has 'Gotten A Little Stale'

During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked discussed the current WWE product and how he feels the booking has 'gotten a little stale'... “I think the WWE’s book[...] Oct 25 - During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked discussed the current WWE product and how he feels the booking has 'gotten a little stale'... “I think the WWE’s book[...]

SPOILER: Japanese Wrestling Legend Appeared During IMPACT Wrestling Taping

PWInsider reports that Minoru Suzuki made his debut at Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings and ending up in a brawl with Josh Alexander. As seen on Saturday, Alexander won the Impact World Champi[...] Oct 25 - PWInsider reports that Minoru Suzuki made his debut at Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings and ending up in a brawl with Josh Alexander. As seen on Saturday, Alexander won the Impact World Champi[...]

WWE Announces Pay-Per-View Schedule For 2022

WWE has officially announced its pay-per-view event schedule for 2022. The announcement confirms that WrestleMania 38 will be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at the AT&[...] Oct 25 - WWE has officially announced its pay-per-view event schedule for 2022. The announcement confirms that WrestleMania 38 will be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at the AT&[...]

New JPEGMAFIA Song Samples Arn Anderson's "Glock" Promo

The rapper JPEGMAFIA has put AEW's Arn Anderson in his new track, sampling the now-infamous "Glock” promo. The artist had previously appeared on AEW, doing a promo for Darby Allin. But now, he'[...] Oct 25 - The rapper JPEGMAFIA has put AEW's Arn Anderson in his new track, sampling the now-infamous "Glock” promo. The artist had previously appeared on AEW, doing a promo for Darby Allin. But now, he'[...]

Mike Knox Attacks Trevor Murdoch After NWA Event

Following the NWA By Any Means Necessary main event last night, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch was still inside the steel cage that surrounded the ring, when Mike Knox emerged from the [...] Oct 25 - Following the NWA By Any Means Necessary main event last night, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch was still inside the steel cage that surrounded the ring, when Mike Knox emerged from the [...]

Jon Moxley's Autobiography "Mox" Available For Pre-Order

Jon Moxley is set to release an autobiography simply titled "Mox." The book is set to release on November 2nd and you can pre-order it here. The book description reads as follows: A vivid trip th[...] Oct 24 - Jon Moxley is set to release an autobiography simply titled "Mox." The book is set to release on November 2nd and you can pre-order it here. The book description reads as follows: A vivid trip th[...]

Jordynne Grace Says Scott Steiner Reminds Her Of Her Grandpa

Jordynne Grace was recently interviewed by Generation Of Wrestling, where she was asked about Scott Steiner's character. “Oh, that’s him, obviously not as misogynistic but like the way [...] Oct 24 - Jordynne Grace was recently interviewed by Generation Of Wrestling, where she was asked about Scott Steiner's character. “Oh, that’s him, obviously not as misogynistic but like the way [...]