AEW Rampage Viewership Down Following Last Week
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2021
The live viewership for Friday's October 22 episode of AEW Rampage has revealed the show dropped in viewers from last week.
Rampage drew 533,000 viewers, which was down on the week previous 578,000 viewers.
The show pulled in a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down on from 0.25. The show ranked #9 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, down from last week’s #4 position.
