Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead Announced For MLW War Chamber

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 25, 2021

MLW has announced that Willow Nightingale will take on Holidead for their upcoming War Chamber event on November 6th, emanating from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Featherweights fight in Philly Nov. 6

Tickets Available NOW at MLWLive.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr. Dax) for War Chamber, Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Following Holidead’s heinous attack on Willow Nightingale on FUSION, the “Babe with the Power” has requested and received a match against the unhinged Holidead!

Promising to put on a “horror show” for the live crowd, using Willow to paint a bloody picture of Holidead’s vision for the featherweight division. But can she stop the momentum of Nightingale?

???? Buy tickets: www.MLWLive.com.

Two of the division’s top featherweights will fight in South Philly as Holidead looks to put the popular star of the new division in a death choke.

Will Willow conquer this new demonic force in MLW? Or will hell raising Holidead continue to cause havoc and the end of Willow Nightingale?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 6. Buy tickets at https://www.MLWLive.com.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:
Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

OPERA CUP FINALS

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship
Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 • TJP • Arez • Aramis • Alicia Atout • Warhorse • KC Navarro • King Mo • Sea Stars • Matt Cross • Calvin Tankman. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLWLive.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.
About Major League Wrestling
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, Vice TV and beIN Sports.

For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Source: 411mania.com
